Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled more than 3.5 per cent.

The S&P TSX index was down 0.3 per cent, or 44.41 points, to 14,970.95 in early trading.

The index ended lower on Monday as energy stocks fell despite higher oil prices and as insurers lost ground with a pullback in bond yields, offsetting gains for gold miners as the precious metal bounced off a recent low.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, a day after stocks posted their worst performance in nearly a month,

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.34 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 19,067.56. The S&P 500 lost 0.58 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,201.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 5,371.55.

UInvestors fretted about a drop in oil prices. As many as 18 of the top 20 percentage losers among S&P components in premarket trading were either miners or oil and gas producers or providers of services to the energy industry.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by financial and consumer discretionary sectors, as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week.

U.S. stocks have rallied since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, with the S&P 500 up nearly 3 per cent, as investors expect his plans to increase infrastructure spending, cut corporate taxes and reduce regulation to boost the economy.

“I believe that the strong rally has now played out, and now we’re going to have a choppy market,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital.

“The market is looking for a keyhole view into a Trump economic world and until we get clarity, we’re going to have choppy behavior.”

Data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.2-per-cent annual rate instead of the previously reported 2.9-per-cent pace, the Commerce Department said in its second GDP estimate.

An S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller report is expected to show its 20-city index rose 5.2 per cent in September, while another report at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that consumer confidence increased in November.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook in Indiana at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Traders are pricing in an 89-per-cent chance for a rate hike in December, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Fed next meets on Dec. 13-14.

Oil prices fell more than 3 per cent on Tuesday on signs leading oil exporters were struggling to agree a deal to cut production to reduce global oversupply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet in Vienna on Wednesday aiming to implement a deal outlined in September to cut output by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd), from around 33.82 million bpd in October.

But key OPEC members appear to disagree over details of the plan and some analysts have suggested the meeting may fail to reach a deal or produce one that is unworkable.

Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan said he was not sure OPEC would clinch a deal to limit oil output when it met.

“I don’t know. Let’s see. The feeling today is mixed,” he told reporters when asked about the prospects of a deal.

Brent crude oil was down $1.80 a barrel at $46.44. U.S. light crude oil was down $1.75 at $45.33.

Non-OPEC producer Russia confirmed on Tuesday it would not attend the OPEC gathering, but added that a meeting between the group and non-affiliated producers at a later stage was possible.

“Volatility is set to be high in the oil market in the days ahead,” analysts at Barclays said.

Intense negotiations would be needed on Wednesday to cement a deal, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

“The latest headlines suggest that while there is a broad agreement on the rationale for a cut, political considerations and country level quota negotiations are so far preventing a deal from being reached,” Goldman Sachs said.

There remains disagreement among OPEC members over which producers should cut by how much.

If OPEC agreed a production cut to 32.50 million bpd, crude prices would likely rise to the low $50s a barrel, Goldman said.

Both Goldman and Barclays said oil prices would quickly move above $50 per barrel if a production cut is agreed by OPEC.

“If no deal is reached, our expectation of rising (crude) inventories through 1H 2017 would warrant prices averaging $45 per barrel through next summer,” Goldman said, noting a move to below $40 per barrel would be difficult to sustain.

In Asia, OPEC’s biggest customer region, oil importers made clear that they would not be happy with an artificial supply cut that hikes prices, and that in case of a cut they would seek more supplies from outside OPEC.

