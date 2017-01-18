Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp. after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.55 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,398.81 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell.

Cameco was down 11.3 per cent in early trading.

On Tuesday, the uranium producer on Tuesday said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts’ estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017. The Saskatoon-based company said it expects to report a net loss for 2016 citing asset impairments resulting from fair market assessments at the end of the year. The average estimate among Reuters’ analysts was a profit of 86 cents per share for 2016.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.29 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 19,809.48, the S&P 500 was down 0.01 points, or 0.000441 per cent, at 2,267.88 and the Nasdaq composite was up 5.76 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,544.49.

Investors are also awaiting President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural speech on Friday to gain insight into his plans for the U.S. economy.

“There is a lot of uncertainty hovering over the market, regarding what policies will be implemented,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

“But the market appears to be giving the President-elect the benefit of doubt.”

The Trump rally, which drove Wall Street to record highs, has been showing signs of fatigue since the start of the year as investors get increasingly nervous about his unconventional approach to trade and politics.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with some of the biggest beneficiaries of the post-election rally including banks and transport companies shedding some of their gains.

A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed the Consumer Price Index edged up 0.3 per cent in December, leading to the largest year-on-year increase in 2-1/2 years, a sign that inflation pressures could be building.

Investors are also eyeing Ms. Yellen’s speech at 3:00 p.m. ET to see if she will echo a growing opinion among policymakers that fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration may call for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

A reading on December industrial output and a report on the housing market are also scheduled for the day.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on expectations that U.S. producers would boost output, just as OPEC signaled that a global supply-reduction deal will shrink the oil glut this year.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 75 cents $54.72 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading down 81 cents at $51.67 per barrel.

U.S. shale production is set to snap a three-month decline in February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, as energy firms boost drilling activity with crude prices hovering near 18-month highs.

February production will edge up 40,750 barrels per day (bpd) to 4.748 million bpd, the EIA said. In January, it was expected to drop by 5,900 bpd.

“It’s the eternal question about the current flat price and what it does to U.S. crude oil production,” Petromatrix oil strategist Olivier Jakob said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, excluding Indonesia, pumped 33.085 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, according to figures OPEC collects from secondary sources, down 221,000 bpd from November, OPEC said in a monthly report on Wednesday.

OPEC cut its forecast of supply in 2017 from non-member countries following pledges by Russia and other non-members to join OPEC in limiting output.

OPEC now expects non-OPEC supply to rise by 120,000 bpd this year, down from growth of 300,000 bpd last month, despite an upwardly revised forecast of U.S. supply.

Under the agreement, OPEC, Russia and other non-OPEC producers have pledged to cut oil output by nearly 1.8 million bpd, initially for six months, to bring supplies back in line with consumption.

The output cuts agreed by OPEC and others are likely to come largely from field and refinery maintenance, BMI Research said in a note. It said oil producers are expected to use lower volumes needed for domestic power generation in a bid to maintain export volumes.

“Sticking to output targets is important but export volumes from the participating countries are a much better indicator of how the cuts will affect the market,” it said.

“Participating members are keen not to sacrifice vital export revenue so are trying to find ways to limit domestic crude usage in order to prioritize filling their contracts to foreign refiners.”

A committee responsible for monitoring compliance with the agreement meets in Vienna on Jan. 21-22.

