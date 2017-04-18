Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.40 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,634.49 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.95 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 20,544.97, the S&P 500 was down 8.51 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,340.5 and the Nasdaq composite was down 18.78 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,838.00.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Financial Times on Monday that the Trump administration’s timetable for tax reform was probably delayed following setbacks in negotiations with Congress over healthcare.

Mr. Mnuchin’s statement added to concerns about President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his promises to cut taxes and simplify regulations - bets on which U.S. stocks have hit record highs since his election.

A raft of quarterly earnings from corporate heavyweights is expected to keep investors busy. Goldman Sachs shares sank 3.1 per cent in early trading after the bank reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to weak trading revenue.

Bank of America inched up 0.6 per cent after the company reported a strong jump in quarterly profit.

Shares of Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan were trading lower.

“The key for the market is still earnings, economic growth etc, and politics is merely a daily side show,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, Illinois.

Safe-havens continued to be in favor ahead of crucial presidential elections in France and rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Adding to uncertainties, British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8 to guarantee political stability as the country negotiates its way out of the European Union.

Gold prices hovered close to five-month highs, while the dollar dipped.

Wall Street had closed higher in very thin trading volumes on Monday as investors bought technology and bank stocks.

Oil prices hit their lowest in 11 days on Tuesday on news that U.S. shale oil output in May is expected to post the biggest monthly increase in more than two years, fueling concerns that U.S. production growth is undermining efforts to cut oversupply.

U.S. government drilling data showed shale production next month was set to rise to 5.19 million barrels per day (bpd), with output from the Permian play, the largest U.S. shale region, expected to reach a record 2.36 million bpd.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 49 cents at $54.87 a barrel. They touched $54.76 intraday, the lowest since April 7.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded down 46 cents at $52.19 a barrel. Their intraday low was $52.16, also the weakest since April 7.

“EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) estimates for a combined 124,000 barrels-per-day growth in U.S. shale production over May have added another bearish element to the market,” wrote analysts at JBC Energy, based in Vienna.

More barrels could be on their way to market from U.S. shale fields as financial companies are investing billions in production, a Reuters analysis showed.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are cutting oil production by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 for six months, the first reduction in eight years.

“The battle between the ‘sheiks and the shale oil producers’ is far from decided ... with all attempts by OPEC to achieve a lasting production deficit on the oil market being torpedoed by non-OPEC producers – first and foremost the U.S.,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote.

The energy minister of OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday he saw healthy oil demand growth this year and believed inventories would fall, but that it would take more time to rebalance the market.

He said “conformity” within OPEC and other producers was improving and that the UAE was complying 100 percent with its pledge to cut production.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expected U.S. crude stocks to have fallen in the week to April 14, building on a surprise decline the previous week.

Analysts said they expected crude oil inventories to have fallen by around 1.5 million barrels last week.

Inventory data is scheduled for release by the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, followed by the official EIA report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

