Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday due to a drop in oil prices over worries that the global crude glut could persist.

OPEC reported an increase in its output in October to another record high, pointing to an even larger surplus on the market next year.

The S&P TSX index was down 23.36 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 14,720.89 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on gold mining and energy stocks, while higher bond yields weighed on defensive sectors, such as utilities, telecoms and consumer staples.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.26 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 18,775.62, the S&P 500 was down 5.46 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,162.02 and the Nasdaq composite was down 17.97 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 5,190.83.

The three indexes are set to book gains for the week.

The decline on Nasdaq futures was more pronounced. Facebook , Apple, Netflix and Alphabet were off about 1 per cent in premarket trading, indicating that Thursday’s selloff in the technology sector was likely to continue.

While banks, pharmaceutical companies, defense and industrial stocks are likely to gain from Trump’s proposals to simplify regulation and boost spending, his stance on limiting immigration and free trade run counter to some of the technology industry’s most basic interests.

Investors also appeared to be cashing in on Thursday’s rally in the Dow, which pushed the index to a record high. The index is on track to have its best week in five years.

Bank stocks surged to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday after Federal Reserve officials said the Republican sweep of the House and the Congress could break policy gridlock, clearing the path to higher interest rates.

Economic growth prospects appear strong enough for the Federal Reserve to proceed with a gradual increase in interest rates, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said in his first remarks since the election of Trump as U.S. president.

“I think post-Trump victory rally, which created portfolio adjustments, is peaking,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“The Nasdaq is coming under pressure due to Trump’s unfavorable attitude towards Silicon Valley.”

U.S. bond markets are closed for Veteran’s Day on Friday. But already this week the 10-year Treasury yield has hit its highest levels in 10 months.

Oil prices dropped 1 per cent as investor focus returned to persistent oversupply in the market. The dollar was flat at 98.79, after having risen everyday this week.

The central bank has sent out strong signals that it would raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for November is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slipped on Friday as the market refocused on a persistent supply overhang that is not expected to abate unless OPEC and other producers cut their output significantly.

International Brent crude futures traded at $45.13 per barrel, down 70 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down by 84 cents, or almost 2 per cent, at $43.82 per barrel.

Crude futures have wiped out gains made since the end of September when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it would agree to cut oil production to shore up persistently low prices.

While investors were always skeptical that a deal to cut or freeze oil output levels could be reached at an OPEC meeting on Nov. 30 and then implemented, an increasing amount of data has underscored a global skew towards oversupply.

OPEC reported on Friday an increase in its output to another record high, pointing to an even larger surplus on the market next year. It said it pumped 33.64 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, up 240,000 bpd from September.

That means the cartel, beset by geopolitical squabbles amongst some of its 14 member states, would have to cut up to a million bpd if it makes good on its promise to reduce its output to between 32.50 million bpd and 33.0 million bpd.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the supply overhang could run into a third year in 2017, should OPEC fail to act.

“Oil markets are increasingly reflecting growing consensus that the persistent oversupply seen throughout 2016 will carry on into 2017,” analysts at JBC Energy wrote.

“We would actually go a step further, as while 2016 has seen a significant improvement from 2015 with easing oversupplies, 2017 will be worse again barring massive outages or OPEC action.”

In its monthly oil market report, the IEA said global supply rose by 800,000 bpd in October to 97.8 million bpd, led by record OPEC output and rising production from non-OPEC members such as Russia, Brazil, Canada and Kazakhstan.

Nigeria is working out new oil and gas policies to attract more private investors and boost crude production by 500,000 bpd by 2020, state firm NNPC said on Thursday.

The IEA kept its demand growth forecast for 2016 at 1.2 million bpd and expects consumption to increase at the same pace next year, having slowed from a five-year peak of 1.8 million bpd in 2015. OPEC had a similar global demand growth forecast for next year of 1.15 million bpd.

Beyond oversupply, a surging dollar following the initial shock of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election win also put pressure on prices, traders said. The dollar was on course on Friday for its strongest week in a year.

