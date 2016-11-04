Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by retreats among its heavyweight financials, energy and materials sectors as oil prices fell and solid U.S. jobs data added to the case for a rise in U.S. interest rates next month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.32 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 14,538.10 shortly after the open.

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election continued to weigh on investors’ minds.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.39 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 17,888.28, the S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,086.08 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 18.53 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,039.88.

Data showing a strong pace of hiring in October had little impact on stock index futures ahead of the opening.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last month, below the 175,000 additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent and average hourly earnings increased 0.4 per cent in October after advancing 0.3 per cent in September.

“It’s a good employment report on balance. The number was very close to the consensus that helped the market not react too much,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

“The big deciding factor will be whatever uncertainty there is around the election and what impact that has on the financial markets.”

Though the U.S. central bank is expected to increase borrowing costs next month, that decision will likely depend on the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

Traders are pricing in a 76.3 percent chance for a December rate hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Global share prices retreated to their lowest levels since early July on Friday after two weeks of relentless losses dominated by uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and, as of Thursday, Britain’s path out of the European Union.

A London High Court ruling on Thursday dealt a big blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to launch formal Brexit talks next March, prompting speculation of an early national election and sending sterling spinning higher.

The pound was up another 0.1 per cent in early trade on Friday. London’s FTSE indices were down across the board, with the blue chip FTSE100 Europe’s worst performer with a 1.4-per-cent loss.

The U.S. dollar at the same time has been hammered by a surge for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in opinion polls in the past week. Investors believe this may prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next month.

Broader jitter about the shape of global trade and growth under a Trump presidency have also helped send shares down across the globe, and the major markets in Europe and Asia were all again in retreat on Friday.

MSCI’s global share index slipped just under half a percent to its lowest since July 11 and is down almost 5 per cent over the past two weeks.

“With only a few days left until Americans go to the polls many traders are continuing to reduce their risk exposure further,” said Markus Huber, a trader with brokers City of London Markets.

Stock markets in Germany, Spain, France and Italy all fell around 1 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 per cent after brushing its lowest levels since early August. It looked set for a loss of 1.7 per cent for the week.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Ms. Clinton, seen as the status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over Mr. Trump.

But several swing states that the Republican challenger must win have shifted from favoring Clinton to toss-ups, offering Trump a possible route to victory.

“Even if opinion polls show that Clinton is maintaining a lead, anything can happen at the last minute, something the Brexit (referendum) outcome taught us,” said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

In his campaign Trump, a political novice, has vowed to clamp down on immigration, rethink trade relations and slap high tariffs on imported goods.

U.S. stocks sagged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its eighth day of losses, its longest streak since the 2008 financial crisis. A slump in Facebook shares also sapped investor confidence.

The U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground against the yen in Europe on Friday, rising 0.2 per cent to 103.19, but was still on course for a 1.5-per-cent loss for the week.

The euro edged down 0.1 per cent to $1.1097, up about 1 percent for the week.

Oil futures were on course for their sixth straight day of falls on Friday as signs of tensions resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could scupper a key supply cut pact while a surge in U.S. crude inventories and muted demand continued to weigh.

Brent crude futures were at $45.57 per barrel, down 79 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 51 cents at $44.15 a barrel.

At a meeting of OPEC experts last week, Riyadh threatened to raise oil output steeply to bring prices down if Tehran refused to limit its production, a source from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

The meeting was intended to work out the details of cuts ahead of the next OPEC meeting on Nov. 30 following a decision to reduce output in Algiers to 32.50-33.0 million barrels per day in order to boost prices.

The dips put crude on the longest losing run since June and, before that, since January, with Brent shedding almost 14 percent since its recent peak in mid-October.

“There has been a very strong retreat and technically, prices are starting to reach oversold levels,” Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix said.

Analysts said markets were also weighed down by traders pulling out money from futures ahead of the U.S. presidential election, which is seen as a risk to markets.

Global share prices fell to their lowest since early July on Friday on uncertainty over the election outcome.

Beyond election concerns, traders said fundamentals were weak, with U.S. crude stocks surging, demand growth low, and doubts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producer Russia can agree on a meaningful output cut this month.

North Sea crude exports are also set to rise significantly in December, adding to a surplus of light, sweet grades in the market. The sudden outage of some 200,000 barrels per day of alternative light Nigerian crude on Wednesday garnered only mild attention.

While oil production remains near records and inventories are high, British bank Barclays said demand growth was timid.

Demand growth over July-September was less than a third that of the year-ago quarter, Barclays said in a note, estimating last quarter’s growth below 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

The consumption rise for the last quarter will not be much higher, before averaging 1.3 million bpd in 2017, it added.

In the United States, crude oil stockpiles soared more than 14 million barrels last week, the largest build on record, highlighting that a global fuel supply overhang is far from over.

Also in the United States, the Colonial Pipeline carrying gasoline, which was disrupted this week by an explosion, is expected to restart Line 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Report Typo/Error