Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured mining and energy stocks, offsetting gains for financials as bond yields rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.44 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 15,042.94, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the healthcare sector took the shine off a post-election rally that had powered Wall Street to record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.16 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 19,012.71.

The S&P 500 was down 5.41 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,197.53.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 5,366.05.

Healthcare stocks had also weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, but that did not prevent the three main U.S. indexes from hitting intraday highs and closing at record levels for the second straight day.

Trading volumes were below their 20-day average and are likely to remain subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday and an early market close on Black Friday.

“People are in a holiday mindset today, but nothing appears to be in the horizon to derail the recent market strength,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“But on days when light volume is expected, it is easier to move stocks and should anything come out that is market moving, the degree of move could be exacerbated.”

Investors are also waiting for the Federal Reserve to release the minutes of its November meeting later in the day that will likely reinforce its plan to raise interest rates next month.

Analysts say President-elect Donald Trump’s planned policies would boost inflation, helping the Fed move closer to raising rates. Traders have priced in an 87-per-cent chance of a hike on Dec. 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Economic data on Wednesday included a report that showed orders for durable goods rose by a much stronger-than-expected 4.8 per cent in October, while a separate report showed a slight uptick jobless claims last week.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on investors’ doubts that OPEC would agree a large enough production cut to significantly reduce the global surplus when it meets next week.

International Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $49.06 a barrel. The price has moved in a narrow band for most of the day after reaching a high of $49.42 a barrel in early trade.

Reuters commodities analyst Wang Tao said Brent could rise to $49.85 per barrel, a level marked by several technical resistance factors.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futuresfell 12 cents to $47.91 a barrel after rising to $48.30 earlier on Wednesday.

“Yesterday you saw the price action, it closed close to unchanged. It’s uncertain whether OPEC can do a deal. The market is divided in its opinion ... that’s why the market is not moving much,” said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy in Switzerland.

Many traders anticipate some agreement at OPEC but doubts remain that the aim, proposed by Algeria, of cutting output by 4 to 4.5 percent, or over 1.2 million barrels per day according to Reuters calculations, may not be reached.

The deal’s success hinges on an agreement from Iraq and Iran, which may not give their full backing, three OPEC sources said Tuesday. In September, OPEC agreed to bring total output down to the level of 32.5-33.0 million barrels a day.

In the short term though, analysts said investors were unwilling to push crude prices to $50 a barrel or higher.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. government data on crude and refined product stockpiles due later on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories have jumped dramatically in the last few weeks and gained 5.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11. A Reuters poll showed crude stocks are expected to rise by 700,000 barrels while distillates will fall and gasoline rise.

Carsten Fritch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, said the U.S. data would likely be the day’s main market driver if contrary to market expectations of being relatively unchanged.

Report Typo/Error