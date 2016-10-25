Canada’s main stock index slipped on Tuesday as energy and financial stocks fell, while the overall dip was offset by gains among gold miners and other materials stocks.

The S&P TSX index was down 13.71 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 14,909.30 in early trading.

The index fell on Monday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining shares and as Restaurant Brands International Inc. declined after reporting quarterly earnings.

What to expect from Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings today (BNN Video)

Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday as investors assess a host of quarterly earnings from big names and await results from Apple.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.2 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 18,228.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.29 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,149.04 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 4.48 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 5,305.35.

Dow component Merck fell 0.2 per cent to $60.62, while Procter & Gamble was up 3.7 per cent at $87.22 after reporting earnings above expectations.

Apple, which is scheduled to report results after the close of the bell, was up 0.22 per cent at $117.91.

Annualized third-quarter earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 1.1 per cent, following four quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 120 companies that have reported so far, 78 percent have beaten analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 63.5 percent.

“Investors are looking at earnings which have been okay for the most part,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“It’s not just the numbers that investors are looking at but also what the companies are saying especially about the big macro picture.”

Investors will also be keeping an eye on consumer confidence numbers for October which are expected to have fallen slightly. That data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday, helped by strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market.

Global stocks were also higher on Tuesday as upbeat economic data and signs of a revival in inflation pushed up stocks and commodity prices and kept the dollar at a nine-month high.

Europe had been cheered as Germany’s Dax hit its highest level of the year after the closely-watched Ifo survey beat expectations a day after purchasing manager numbers had done the same.

The region’s mining firms were the standout performers though. They hit a 14-month top as zinc surged to a five-year peak and iron ore reached its highest since mid-2014, all of which should pick up the pulse of inflation globally.

“We are seeing a pick-up of economic activity against the backdrop of only one central bank - the Fed - that is likely to tighten policy and that is supporting asset markets,” said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.

In foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar took a breather having reached its highest since early February against other top currencies as traders continued to add to the bets on a December U.S. interest rate rise.

China’s yuan went the other way, hitting its lowest since “offshore” trading was introduced in 2010 as Beijing nudged down official rates again.

It traded as soft as 6.7882 yuan per dollar. The currency’s fall of more than 1.5 per cent since the end of September has stirred renewed suspicion of a possible extended slide in the yuan, even though officials have reiterated their expectations for a stable currency.

But the weakness has revived memories of a shock yuan devaluation last August and another rapid depreciation early this year - falls that triggered a bout of global market turmoil.

Analysts pointed out, however, that during this round of yuan weakness, global risk sentiment was holding up.

“That highlights the extent to which dollar gains are unlikely to be as extended as they were (in the past),” said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.

The cheer around the mining sector was increased further as a production update thrust London-listed giant Anglo American’s shares up over 3 per cent to take their gains this year to almost 270 per cent.

The staggering rise has made Anglo the top performing stock on Europe’s STOXX 600 this year.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent to close at a six-month high as a softening yen burnished the outlook for the country’s exporters.

In commodities, oil prices briefly dipped on news of the impending restart of Britain’s Buzzard oilfield and Iraq’s wish to be exempted from OPEC production cuts.

Brent was down 5 cents at $51.41 a barrel, while U.S. crude hovered at $50.50.

But going the other way were metals with zinc , nickel, copper and tin all shining and Chinese iron ore futures reaching their highest since August 2014.

Coal prices also reached new peaks after weeks of gains, a prop for the Australian dollar as the two commodities are the country’s biggest export earners.

Another mover was the Canadian dollar which rebounded from a seven-month low after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the decision on whether to cut interest rates again was not one to take lightly.

The comments countered recent speculation about an imminent easing and nudged the U.S. dollar down to $1.3333 from a peak at $1.3398.

Report Typo/Error