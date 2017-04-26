Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.27 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,715.92, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Home Capital fell more than 50 per cent in early trading.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and investors turned attention to U.S. President Donald Trump’s promised announcement on tax cuts.

Oil prices fell ahead of data that will shed light on U.S. crude inventories after an industry report indicated a surprise rise in fuel stocks, underscoring the persistence of global oversupply. Canada is a major exporter of oil.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.91 per cent at $49.11 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies ahead of the tax overhaul announcement which could help to revive investor interest in U.S. dollar investments including the stock market after the initial post-election rally began to fade in recent weeks.

In data published on Wednesday, Canadian retail sales were down 0.6 percent in Feb, falling by more than economists’ forecasts for a decline of 0.1 per cent, though January was revised slightly higher to a gain of 2.3 percent from the previously reported 2.2 percent.

The data does not alter the outlook for strong economic growth in the first quarter, said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. He expects gross domestic product to rise around three percent annualized.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3579 to the greenback, or 73.64 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Tuesday’s close of $1.3565, or 73.72 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3558 to $1.3609. It touched on Tuesday its weakest in 14-months at $1.3626.

Losses on Wednesday for the loonie came after the United States said this week that it would impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 per cent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan from the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.19 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 21,015.31, the S&P 500 was up 0.03 points, or 0.001256 per cent, at 2,388.64 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.81 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,028.31.

Mr. Trump is proposing to slash the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that there was fundamental agreement with Congress on the goals of tax reforms and that the administration would release details of the plan later on Wednesday.

“We have a pretty good idea that he (Trump) is targeting lower corporate taxes, lower individual taxes and a simplification of the process, but all that is in an ideal world,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“The market will not interpret the plan negatively, but there are obstacles in that course, just like with anything that Trump says and does.”

Investors are also assessing a raft of quarterly earnings reports. Dow component Boeing’s shares slipped 1 per cent in early trading after the planemaker reported a decline in revenue.

Wall Street marked its best two-day gain for the year on Tuesday after a favorable French election outcome and strong earnings boosted investor optimism and sparked demand for risk assets.

The Nasdaq Composite index breached the 6,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, while other indexes came within spitting distance of their peaks.

“In this process of searching for new highs, I expect profit taking and pauses as investors question where the next push will come from” Bakhos said.

World stocks hit a record high on Wednesday after strong earnings and the prospect of tax cuts for corporate America boosted U.S. shares and the euro held on to recent gains as political concerns in France ebbed.

European shares edged higher towards 20-month highs hit earlier this week after centrist Emmanuel Macron’s win in the first round of French presidential elections considerably reduced the risk of a French exit from the single currency.

On Wednesday, high-than-expected earnings from European companies helped European stocks reverse early falls and edge higher.

“We have had 25 per cent of companies reporting, and a majority of those have beaten estimates,” said Emmanuel Cau, global equity strategist at JP Morgan.

“Pretty much every single euro zone data point out has surprised to the upside, and this is driving upgrades.”

Overall, first-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were expected to rise 5.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. Revenues are expected to increase 5.7 per cent.

That compares to the 11.4-per-cent earnings growth expected for top U.S. companies.

The euro held on to the bulk of the gains made earlier this week; it fell 0.27 per cent to $1.0897 against a strengthening dollar, but is still up over 1.5 percent from Friday’s close.

Against a backdrop of receding concern over the French presidential elections, Mr. Trump struck a conciliatory note and flagged tax cuts, boosting investor optimism and demand for risky assets.

This, along with a strong set of earnings for U.S. companies for the first quarter pushed the MSCI world equity index , which tracks shares in 46 countries, up 0.1 per cent to a fresh record high. It is up nearly 2 per cent this week and 8.35 per cent since the start of the year.

“On top of (the French election result) we have had a very decent set of corporate earnings in the U.S. and that helped push the market further along the same direction,” said Investec economist Philip Shaw.

“I am unsure how further along we really are on the tax cutting agenda, but it is certainly not doing market sentiment any harm,” he added.

Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC’s ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.

Euro zone government bond yields nudged up ahead of Mr. Trump’s keenly anticipated tax announcement.

Investors were also looking ahead to Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

While no changes are expected, policymakers see scope for sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary stimulus, according to sources, another factor underpinning the single currency.

Report Typo/Error