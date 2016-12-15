Canada’s main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, weighed down by losses among gold miners while financial stocks broadly gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases.

The S&P TSX index was down 18.79 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,178.39 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index fell the most in one month on Wednesday, retreating from a 19-month high the previous day, with resource shares leading a broad-based sell-off as oil and gold fell after the U.S. rate hike.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the first time this year and signaled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.86 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 19,815.39.

The S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,254.31.

The Nasdaq Composite added 2.85 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 5,439.52

The Fed sees three rate hikes next year instead of the two foreseen as of September, partly as a result of the changes anticipated under President-elect Donald Trump.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen also cited an improving labor market and evidence of faster inflation for its 2017 rate outlook.

The Fed’s decision to raise rates comes as Mr. Trump, who will be sworn in next month, is expected to cut taxes and boost spending on infrastructure.

“Investors, who were expecting the final weeks of trading before Christmas to conclude on a quiet note, received a shocker on Wednesday, following the firmly hawkish FOMC meeting,” said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst with FXTM.

“While there still remains a cloud of uncertainty over how economic policy may change under Trump’s presidency, the same rising optimism towards Trump boosting U.S. growth through tax cuts and infrastructure spending may have played a key part in the changes to the Fed’s projections.”

Since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, stocks have rallied on bets that Mr. Trump’s expected business friendly policies will stimulate the economy.

The Dow is about 1 per cent away from hitting the 20,000 mark and the S&P has risen 5.3 pe rcent since the election.

U.S. stocks fell the most in two months on Wednesday after the central bank’s hawkish stance took some investors by surprise and crude oil tumbled.

U.S. consumer prices moderated in November, but the underlying trend continued to point to firming inflation pressures. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month. The index had advanced 0.4 percent in October.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as the dollar rallied in the wake of a rise in U.S. interest rates, despite forecasts of a tighter oil market in 2017 due to planned output cuts.

The dollar hit a 14-year high against a basket of other currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted rates could rise faster than investors had anticipated in 2017.

A stronger dollar, in which oil is traded, tends to hit demand for crude as it makes fuel purchases more expensive for users of other currencies.

U.S. light crude oil fell $1.09 a barrel to a low of $49.95 before recovering slightly to trade around $50.00. North Sea Brent crude oil was down 70 cents at $53.20 a barrel.

“We got sold off because of the strong dollar, but any weakness should be temporary,” said Tamas Varga, senior market analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates in London. “The market has faith in the OPEC/non-OPEC deal.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia have promised to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to try to clear global oversupply that has depressed prices for more than two years.

ANZ bank said on Thursday that oil markets would move into a substantial deficit in the first quarter of 2017 if OPEC and other producers reduced output as promised.

“This will likely push oil prices well above $60 per barrel early next year,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

Oil companies have slashed costs to survive the low price environment, industry data show.

“2017 will be the third year investments go down, with 3 percent (declines). You need to go back to the ‘80s to see three consecutive years of investment cuts,” said Audun Martinsen, vice president for Oilfield Service Research at Rystad Energy.

Crude prices received some support from reports of falling U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed that commercial crude inventories declined by 2.56 million barrels last week to 483.19 million barrels.

