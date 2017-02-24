Canada’s main stock index fell to a two-week low on Friday in a broad sell-off that included losses for its heavyweight energy and financial services groups as oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 147.66 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 15,633.54, shortly after the open. All of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The index index fell to a 10-day low on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 2.1 per cent in January, its highest for more than two years, on a surge in gasoline prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.



Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an annual rate of 1.6 per cent, below the Bank of Canada’s 2.0-per-cent target. The January rate was the highest since the 2.4 per cent recorded in October 2014.

The main reason for the increase was a 20.6 per cent year-on-year jump in gasoline prices, the largest yearly increase since September 2011. Consumers paid 2.4 per cent more for shelter while food prices slipped by 2.1 per cent from January 2016.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a drop in financial and technology stocks weighed and investors assessed if the “Trump rally” had gone too far too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.49 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 20,745.83.

The S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,354.29.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,803.94.

President Donald Trump’s promises of tax reforms, reduced regulations and increased infrastructure spending has helped spur equities to record highs.

The S&P 500 is up more than 10 per cent and at all-time highs since the election. The Dow notched a record high for a tenth straight session on Thursday, its longest such streak since 1987.

But, with Mr. Trump giving scant detail on his plans – including on one on Thursday to bring millions of jobs back to the United States – those gains have come with the markets trading in a tight range.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has not registered a move of at least one percent in either direction since Dec. 7.

“Investors have embraced this oversimplified fundamental story of Trump’s impact on the financial market and you’re starting to see that narrative unravel a bit,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

“The market will come to realize that a lot of these pro-growth policies might get pushed to the end of this year or next year and you might have this buyer’s remorse for the market.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that any policy steps would probably have only a limited impact this year. Investor will likely get more clarity on Mr. Trump’s plan on Tuesday, when he addresses a joint session of Congress.

Europe’s stocks benchmark fell more than 1 per cent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.

Futures on the European bluechips index fell 1.4 per cent with traders pointing to a bout of selling in the afternoon session as a reason that exacerbated earlier weakness in stock markets.

Banks and commodity-related sectors led losses across Europe following a slump in metals prices overnight, subdued forecasts from the likes of BASF and weak results from Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The STOXX 600 was down 1.2 per cent in afternoon trading and was poised for its third straight session of losses.

“Political uncertainty is the only explanation. The French-German government bond spread is widening,” an equity sales trader at a European bank said.

European banks, the sector most sensitive to bond spreads, fell more than 2 per cent while the basic resources slid more than 3 percent.

Both sectors have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the “reflation rally” that has lifted world stocks to record highs and which has favored shares of companies more geared to growth and inflation.

Meanwhile, UBS warned on Friday that French stocks appeared “too relaxed” given the impact that uncertainty around the election has had on government bonds.

“(French equities) rode the cyclical rally in H2-16 and turned a blind eye to the jump in the OAT spread,” said strategists at UBS in a note, referring to the extra return demanded by investors to hold French rather than German debt. (Oil prices fell one per cent on Friday after U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week, showing that the market is still struggling to ease oversupply despite many producers’ efforts to rein in production.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 564,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, though the increase was less than the 3.5 million barrels expected by analysts.

The continued rise in U.S. inventories comes as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers have cut output.

Their joint compliance with a production-reduction deal reached at the end of last year was around 86 percent in January, according to OPEC sources quoting results from a technical committee meeting held this week.

Compliance is set to rise even further in coming months as OPEC laggards United Arab Emirates and Iraq have pledged to catch up with their individual targets.

The United States, which is not part of the deal, continues to ramp up production. Analysts at ING said they expect U.S. output to keep rising while prices remain strong enough to encourage further drilling.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 68 cents cents at $55.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped by 54 cents to $53.91.

“Prices continue to retreat on repeated failure to rise above the upper end of their trading ranges and yesterday’s inventory data also weighs,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

However, signs have begun to emerge that traders are depleting storage levels that soared while oil prices were weak.

In the United States, traders are draining the priciest storage tanks as strengthening markets make it unprofitable to store for future sale and as cuts in global production open export opportunities.

“Current oil prices are neither sustainable for OPEC or the industry,” AB Bernstein said in a note. “As such, inventories will have to fall, which we expect will be clearer in the spring after the seasonal build.”

In Asia, traders are selling oil held in tankers anchored off Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

More than 12 million barrels of oil has been taken out of storage in tankers berthed off Southeast Asian countries this month, shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon shows.

Analysts at LBBW said that the continued growth in U.S. production and oil prices that look to have reached a technical ceiling have led them to cut their year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55 a barrel.

“Most market participants realize that the good news from OPEC seems to be priced in; therefore, and because of the shale comeback (in the U.S.), we reduced our forecast,” said LBBW oil analyst Frank Klumpp.

