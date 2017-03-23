Canada’s main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.46 of a point at 15,353.58, shortly after the open. Four of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.29 points, or 0.18 pe rcent, to 20,625.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.21 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,344.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.47 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,809.17.

Mr. Trump and Republican lawmakers pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative members of the party who have demanded changes to the legislation.

With a vote on the bill possible as soon as Thursday, losing or delaying it would bruise investors’ confidence in Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver on his promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

“Even if Trump gets the healthcare bill through the House, which is questionable, it’s all but certain to fail in the Senate. That seems to be the political wisdom,” said John Traynor, chief investment officer at People’s United Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“I don’t believe Trump has fully recognized that political capital is very valuable. With his tweets and his statements he’s squandering it and investors are concerned about that if this vote goes poorly, then what are the implications for tax reform and repatriation of offshore capital.”

The S&P 500 has gained 10 per cent since the election, spurred mainly by Mr. Trump’s campaign promises to enact legislation that are seen as pro-business, but high valuations of stocks remain a concern.

The benchmark index is trading at about 18 times expected forward earnings, compared with a 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wall Street ended mixed after a choppy session on Wednesday as investors focused on the fate of the healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before.

“I’m not calling for a major correction as of yet, but for investors who want to remain invested largely in equities, I suggest it’s a good time to think about buying a protection to protect from a market downturn,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Minneapolis Fed Chief Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan are also due to make appearances later in the day.

The U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points last week and reiterated that it would raise rates twice more this year, fewer than the three hikes expected by the market.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 15,000 to 258,000 for the week ended March 18.

Oil prices hovered above four-month lows on Thursday, with a recovery reined in by investor concerns that OPEC-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record U.S. crude inventories.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was trading at $50.60 a barrel, down 4 cents on the day but still above Wednesday’s slide to $49.71, it lowest level since Nov. 30 when OPEC announced plans to cut output.

U.S. light crude slipped 6 cents at $47.98.

Brent remains well below this year’s high above $58, reached shortly after Jan. 1 when the deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC states to curb supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) came into effect.

OPEC has broadly met its commitments to reduce output, but non-OPEC producers have yet to fully deliver on pledged cuts and U.S. shale oil producers have been pumping more oil after crude prices recovered from last year’s drop below $30.

“Headwinds from rising production and compliance issues will keep the upside limited for now,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that any upside for Brent would likely be limited to $53, with risks “skewed to the downside”.

Oil ministers from OPEC and some non-OPEC states meet on Sunday in Kuwait, where they are expected to discuss compliance.

Global stockpiles have risen even with OPEC-led cuts. On Wednesday, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. inventories jumped by a bigger-than-expected 5 million barrels last week to 533.1 million. [EIA/S]

London-based Barclays bank offered a more upbeat outlook, saying the latest oil price weakness would not last into the second quarter. The bank forecast a modest price recovery.

“We see a rebound to the high $50 and $60 range in Q2 as inventories draw and the market readies for the peak driving and demand season,” the bank wrote in a note to clients.

It said inventories held by industrialized nations would be eroded by the end of the second quarter, sliding to OPEC’s targeted level of the five-year average.

Report Typo/Error