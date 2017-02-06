Canada’s main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Monday, as financial stocks pulled back after sharp gains to end last week and gold miners pushed higher with bullion hitting its highest price since November.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.92 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,470.47 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and bond yields set a one-week low, with investors awaiting December trade data due on Tuesday for signs of momentum in a nascent export revival.

The loonie, as Canada’s currency is colloquially known, has gained for two straight weeks on a combination of favorable economic data and greenback weakness. Last week it touched its strongest level since September.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3073 to the greenback, or 76.49 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada’s official close on Friday of $1.3028, or 76.76 U.S. cents.

The loonie was trading in a range of $1.3008 to $1.3085.

Economists polled by Reuters have a wide range of expectations for Tuesday’s data after Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in November.

The most optimistic see a $1.5-billion surplus, while the most pessimistic expect a $1.5-billion deficit. The median view is for a surplus of $350-million after the surprise $526-million surplus in the prior month.

Jobs data is due on Friday.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought fresh catalysts after a strong jobs report last week, while uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s policies continued to weigh.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.71 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 20,004.75. The S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,292.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.00 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,654.77.

Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as Trump moved ahead with deregulation.

However, investors are wary about Mr. Trump’s focus on isolationist policies such as travel restrictions to the United States.

A federal judge on Friday blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations.

“The market is looking for direction from the White House on policy,” said Albert Brenner, director of asset allocation strategy at People’s United Wealth Management in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“When you see the markets pause, it signals investors are becoming more rational and are waiting to see some concrete evidence that drove the market higher after the election.”

Markets rallied sharply after Mr. Trump’s election victory in November, riding on hopes that his plans including simpler regulations, higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost the economy.

However, Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips said in a note that Trump’s agenda presents risks as tax cuts and infrastructure funding may boost growth, but may be offset by negative effects of restrictions on trade and immigration.

Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 8 per cent - their strongest performance in nine quarters.

Monday is light on data and earnings for investors to focus on.

Oil slipped further below $57 barrel on Monday as a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

The dollar fell 0.3 per cent versus a basket of currencies. U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 13th week in 14, data showed on Friday, and U.S. crude inventories rose by more than expected last week.

Brent crude was trading at $56.56 a barrel, down 25 cents, having touched an intra-day high of $57.13. U.S. crude was down 13 cents at $53.70.

“It’s most likely the stronger U.S. dollar,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch of the reason for the dip in oil. A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for other currency holders and usually weighs on the oil market.

Oil prices, while supported by supply cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a new spike in tension between Iran and the United States, are struggling for new direction.

“The tug-of-war between oil bulls and bears continued last week and there are no clear signs who could turn out to be the winner,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“The result is a rangebound market where buyers shy away on a pop over $57 basis Brent, but they feel a dip to the $54 level is an attractive purchase.”

The Trump administration’s new sanctions against Iran, though not affecting oil output, raised concern about the potential for further developments that could hinder export growth in OPEC’s third-largest producer.

Tension between Tehran and Washington has risen since an Iranian missile test that prompted the United States to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran has been raising crude output since most international sanctions over its nuclear program were lifted in 2016. Tehran is exempt from the OPEC supply cuts.

The OPEC members covered by the deal with Russia and other independent producers have implemented at least 80 percent so far, according to a Reuters survey and analysts. Russia has cut about 100,000 bpd and plans to increase that to 300,000 bpd.

Against this backdrop, more investors are betting on rising prices despite indicators such as the Baker Hughes rig count pointing to increased U.S. supply.

Investors raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Jan. 31, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

