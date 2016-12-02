Canada’s main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday as gains for gold miners were offset by a pullback in energy and financial stocks at the end of a heavy week of bank earnings and oil price gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,028.69 shortly after the open.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after a strong jobs report pointed to strength in the labour market and strengthened the case for an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.9 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 19,173.03, the S&P 500 was up 0.82 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,191.9 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.92 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,248.19.

