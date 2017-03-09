Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday as energy shares rebounded after sharp losses the day before even as U.S. oil prices fell below $50 a barrel, while the materials group also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.42 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,506.40, shortly after the open. Just three of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

On Wednesday, the index closed down 0.72 per cent. It was just the second time the index has fallen by more than 100 points since January

The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday to a fresh two-month low against the greenback as U.S. crude oil prices traded below $50 a barrel and the gap between U.S. and Canadian yields widened.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, extended the biggest falls this year as record U.S. crude inventories kept sentiment weak, pointing to a global glut despite supply cuts.

U.S. crude prices were down 1 per cent at $49.76 a barrel.

Increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week has added to recent pressure on the Canadian dollar. In contrast, the Bank of Canada is expected to wait until 2018 before raising rates.

Canada’s 5-year yield fell 1.7 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent to a spread of -86.8 basis points, its widest gap since Nov. 23.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll numbers, due on Friday, could help cement expectations the Fed would hike. Canadian jobs data for February is also due on Friday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3504 to the greenback, or 74.05 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Wednesday’s close of $1.3494, or 74.11 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3482, while it touched its weakest since Dec. 29 at $1.3535.

Canadian industries ran at 82.2 per cent of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 0.6 percentage points from the third quarter, Statistics Canada said.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday’s jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.48 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 20,849.25, the S&P 500 was down 0.34 points, or 0.014 per cent, at 2,362.64 and the Nasdaq composite was down 3.75 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,833.81.

The European Central Bank kept its policy stance unchanged and remained dovish on its outlook ahead of key elections in France and the Netherlands and a surge in inflation that could be temporary.

Futures pulled back slightly after the ECB decision, but investors are squarely focused on Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to feed into Federal Reserve’s decision on an interest rate hike at its meeting on March 14-15.

“I think we are headed for another defensive day, based on climbing yields, falling oil prices and tomorrow’s employment number, which will be another confirmation that the Fed may be more aggressive in raising rates than previously expected,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Worries over Wall Street valuations and the nearly 90- er-cent odds of a rate increase have put the brakes on a post-election rally in recent days.

The S&P 500 has closed lower for the past three days, setting it up for the first weekly decline in seven weeks.

“The market is priced to perfection, so any disappointment is not going to be well received,” Mr. Cardillo said.

The S&P is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Labor Department report on Thursday showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 243,000 last week, but remained below 300,000 for the 105th week, pointing to a healthy labor market.

Oil bulls trying to push the crude market higher finally waved the white flag on Wednesday, triggering the biggest rout in a year on concerns that stubbornly high inventory levels would persist despite supply cuts.

Prices had been locked in the tightest trading range in over a decade as traders and speculators piled into bets that oil prices would rise after the world’s top producers cut output.

For weeks, they shrugged off record high inventories in the United States until on Wednesday, the market finally blinked.

Global oil benchmark, Brent and U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate prices plunged more than 5 percent - the biggest drop since February 2016 - an unwelcome reminder of the darkest days of a two-year price war that left many U.S. shale producers with beleaguered balance sheets.

The move also lifted trading volumes to the highest since early December, with over 430,000 contracts in Brent crude for May delivery and more than 911,000 contracts of WTI for delivery in April changing hands.

The selloff continued Thursday, as U.S. crude hit a low of $48.79 a barrel in early trading, its first drop below $50 all year, while Brent crude touched a low of $51.60 a barrel, its lowest since Dec. 1.

Industry players were divided on whether the price slide would continue or be shortlived, given producers’ adherence to a pledge to rein in output and prop up prices that have languished for over two years owing to a glut.

“The high level of uncertainty that has kept the oil complex trading in a relatively narrow trading range since late last year has been replaced, at least for the moment, by a bearish market sentiment,” said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

