Canada’s main stock index was flat on Thursday as oil prices stayed steady on Thursday ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.53 points at 15,081.44 shortly after opening.

Sharp losses among gold miners weighed heavily on the index on Wednesday as the precious metal slid to a nine-month low, with the falls offsetting solid gains for heavyweight banks and more subdued rises across most other sectors.

The U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year high before pulling back on Thursday, clocking up records against a range of other top world currencies and skittling emerging markets.

Stronger data from the world’s biggest economy and thinner volumes on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday underpinned the dollar’s gains.

The dollar had eased off highs by midday after pushing its way past more of last year’s peaks against the euro to reach $1.0515, with only the March 2015 high of $1.0457 standing in the way of a drive toward parity.

The yen had skidded to an eight-month low and China’s yuan to an 8-1/2 year low, while the highly sensitive Turkish lira and Indian rupee hit new troughs.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything stopping U.S. yields going higher in the near-term so I think people are going to stay on the dollar trend,” State Street Global Markets’ head of global macro strategy, Michael Metcalfe, said.

“The only risk to this are that the dislocations in markets outside of the U.S., particularly in emerging markets, get to a point where they start to feed back into concerns (for the Federal Reserve as it looks to raise interest rates),” he said.

In contrast to all the FX noise, European shares saw a broadly quiet day, with most of the main bourses, inching up on gains from chemical and insurance sector stocks but capped by weaker banks.

German business confidence data showed firms remained unfazed, for now at least, by the U.S. election win for Donald Trump and the political uncertainty bubbling in the euro zone.

However, the European Central Bank delivered an unusually downbeat message, warning that global political shifts could compound existing vulnerabilities to rising interest rates and revive worries about the euro zone’s weaker economies.

“This in turn could delay much-needed fiscal and structural reforms and could in a worst-case scenario reignite pressures on more vulnerable sovereigns,” it said. “In particular, concerns about debt sustainability might re-emerge despite relatively benign financial market conditions.”

It was enough to keep bond markets playing the transatlantic divide that has been widening again on bets that, while the United States may be about to raise interest rates, Europe is probably unlikely to follow suit for a couple of years.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.26 per cent, while Italy, which has been plagued by political concerns ahead of a referendum on constitutional reform, outperformed with yields down 5 bps to 2.08 per cent.

In the United States on Wednesday by contrast, the two-year Treasury yield hit its highest since April 2010.

The firm dollar hit most emerging market currencies, with China’s yuan nearing the 7 per dollar level for the first time since May 2008.

State banks or foreign exchange authorities in China, India, Indonesia and the Philippines were all suspected of intervening to slow the slide in their currencies, traders said.

Turkey’s lira and India’s rupee both sank to record lows, though the lira clawed back some ground as its central bank raised one of its benchmark interest rates for the first time since 2014.

“Exchange rate movements due to recently heightened global uncertainty and volatility pose upside risks on the inflation outlook,” the central bank’s monetary policy committee said in its statement.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4 per cent, though the drop in the yen lifted the export-orientated Nikkei in Tokyo to a near 11-month high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.2 per cent while higher metals prices lifted China’s blue-chip CSI300 index 0.4 per cent.

Industrial metals remained red-hot on hopes of a revival in U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure spending under Trump. London zinc hit an 8-year high and copper jumped for a fourth day in a row to put $6,000 a ton within reach.

“Strong durable goods orders in the U.S. helped buoy investors who have viewed Trump’s upcoming presidency as a positive for industrial metals demand,” ANZ said in a report.

Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $49.01 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents to $48.03.

Traders said market activity was low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and there was a reluctance to take on big price bets amid uncertainty about the planned OPEC-led production cut.

OPEC is due to meet on Nov. 30 to coordinate the cut agreed in Algiers in September, potentially with the cooperation of Russia, which is not a member of the group.

Russia could revise down its 2017 oil production plans if a global output freeze comes into force, effectively cutting output by 200,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

OPEC will probably propose that other producers cut production by 880,000 bpd for six months starting from Jan. 1, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Natig Aliyev was reported as saying in Azeri newspaper Respublika on Thursday.

But an OPEC source told Reuters that OPEC has yet to make a final proposal to non-OPEC countries on joint production cuts, which will be discussed on Nov. 28 in Vienna.

Novak also disputed the 880,000 bpd figure and said that OPEC had earlier proposed that non-OPEC countries cut output by 500,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa will meet his Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh in Tehran on Saturday in an effort to ensure that OPEC’s third-largest producer is on board, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

“Despite 13 countries participating, an Iranian rejection to chip in would be more than enough to kill the deal,” Tamas Varga, at oil brokerage PVM Oil, said in a note.

Most analysts believe that some form of cut will be agreed, but it is uncertain whether it will be enough to prop up a market that has been dogged by a supply overhang for more than two years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“We expect OPEC will reach an agreement at next week’s biannual meeting in Vienna ... If OPEC does successfully reach an agreement, prices are likely to test the year high in Brent of $53 per barrel,” ANZ bank said in a note to clients on Thursday.

IEA Director Fatih Birol told Reuters on Thursday that even if production is cut, higher prices could prompt U.S. shale oil drillers to massively increase their own output.

