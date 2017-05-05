Canada’s main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 30.58 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,427.28 shortly after the open, as eight of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. oil prices traded below $44 a barrel before paring losses, while the domestic economy added fewer jobs than expected in April.

Employers added 3,200 jobs last month, short of economists’ forecasts for a gain of 10,000. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent, the lowest since October 2008.

That followed a string of robust job gains over the past few months. But tame wage growth added to the reasons for the Bank of Canada to stay sidelined, said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

“It’s not getting any indication of pressure on the inflation front and they are still concerned about potential trade protectionism emerging in the U.S., so I think they stay cautious,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if negotiations on the accord became “unserious.”

Price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fell to fresh five-month lows on concerns about a persistent glut despite assurances from Saudi Arabia that Russia was ready to join Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in extending supply cuts.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.29 per cent at $45.39 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3766 to the greenback, or 72.64 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent, according to Reuters data.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3748, while it touched its weakest since February 2016 at $1.3793.

Modest losses for the loonie came as U.S. jobs data showed signs of a tightening labour market that could seal the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.14 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 20,944.33.

The S&P was up 5.14 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,394.66 and the Nasdaq was up 16.51 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 6,091.84.

The markets’ gains are likely to be capped by IBM , whose shares tumbled 2.5 per cent in early trading after Warren Buffett said he sold about a third of his stake in the technology giant.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 211,000 in April, the Labor Department said, well above the monthly average of 185,000 for this year and a jump from the gain of 79,000 in March. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low.“The market will like this number because there was some concern that the economy was slowing a little bit,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The Federal Reserve was not “giving much credence to some of the slower economic numbers in the first quarter, and this would confirm that view.”

The odds of a rate hike in June jumped to 75 per cent, from 70 per cent before the jobs report, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall in oil prices countered some solid earnings reports.

Oil prices are trading near five-month lows, triggering demand for safe-haven assets. Gold is likely to remain in favor ahead of the final round of the French presidential election on Sunday.

Report Typo/Error