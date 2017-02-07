Canada’s main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Tuesday, helped by rising railway and financial stocks while shares of energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.78 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,463.72 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level in two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a fall in oil prices offset data showing the country notched a second straight trade surplus for the first time in more than two years.

Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, were down more than 1 pe rcent in morning trade as growing evidence of a revival in U.S. shale production offset lower output by OPEC and other exporters.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3170 to the greenback, or 75.93 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada’s close on Monday of $1.3087, or 76.41 U.S. cents.

Canada posted a $923-million trade surplus in December, thanks largely to booming crude oil exports, Statistics Canada said. November’s surplus was also revised sharply higher.

But while overall exports rose by 0.8 per cent in December, export volumes actually fell by 1.4 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high at the open on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.66 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 20,114.08. The S&P 500 gained 2.88 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,295.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.06 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 5,670.62.

Investors are assessing corporate earnings to see if stock valuations are justified after a post-election rally drove U.S. equities to record highs.

Fourth-quarter earnings are estimated to have risen 8.1 per cent - the best in nine quarters.

“We’re a stone’s throw away from all-time highs and the market has been sitting in a relatively tight range, looking for a fresh theme to commit capital,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

While Mr. Trump has promised tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending, the lack of detail and his isolationist stance have kept investors cautious. The S&P 500 index has not moved more than 1 percent in either direction since Dec. 7.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite closed little changed on Monday, while the S&P fell slightly as losses in energy companies weighed.

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed trade deficit fell more than expected in December as exports rose to their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years, outpacing an increase in imports.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as lower production by OPEC and other exporters was undermined by growing evidence of a revival in U.S. shale production and sluggish demand.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 70 cents at $55.02 a barrel. On Monday, the Brent futures contract closed down $1.09 a barrel. U.S. crude was 75 cents lower at $52.26 after closing down 82 cents on Monday.

Prices have been supported over the last two months by efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017.

But while OPEC and Russia have together cut at least 1.1 million bpd so far, rising U.S. production, as well as signs of slowing demand growth, threaten to undermine these efforts.

“The general perception is that OPEC is cutting production, which is supporting prices, but high stock levels, rising rig counts and growing U.S. production are capping gains,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Societe Generale oil analyst Michael Wittner said U.S. shale oil output was recovering faster than expected as more oil rigs drilled better and more efficient wells more quickly.

“Rig counts are increasing at an accelerating pace, and given the technological advances of the past three years, this should translate into significant supply,” Wittner said.

“U.S. shale is coming back, and it’s coming back strong.”

Since the beginning of the year both crude contracts have traded within a $5 per barrel range, suggesting a lack of strong price momentum in either direction.

“$55 per barrel is quite obviously the pivot point in this market ... and it has been for some time,” said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker with Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai.

Chinese oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years in 2016, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world’s largest energy consumer has diminished.

And there are concerns U.S. gasoline demand is stalling.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by almost 21 million barrels in the first 27 days of 2017, compared with an average increase of less than 12 million barrels at the same time of year during the previous decade, according to official inventory data, implying either stalling demand or ongoing oversupply.

