Canada’s main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Friday, pausing after a sharp rise this week, as gains for energy stocks were somewhat offset by losses among miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 1.9 per cent gain on the week.

At 10:24 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.22 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 14,833.31, with the energy group up 0.7 per cent.

The most influential gainers included Suncor Energy Inc , which rose 0.9 per cent to $41.57 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 0.7 per cent at $42.65. Encana Corp advanced 2.3 per cent to $15.67.

The Canadian energy industry is expected to broadly benefit from the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, who has said he would approve the Keystone XL pipeline that would give Canadian crude better access to U.S. markets.

Oil prices were little changed on the day but headed for their first weekly gain in five, buoyed by renewed hopes that OPEC might agree production cuts.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was among the heaviest weights, down 2 per cent to $30.83, while Kinross Gold Corp fell 2.5 per cent to $4.67.

Copper was headed for its sharpest weekly fall in a month, after surging more than 11 per cent last week in its biggest such gain since October 2011 on bets Trump’s plan to hike U.S. infrastructure spending and cut taxes would boost the world’s top economy.

Gold meanwhile hit its lowest since late May as the U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year peak.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 2 per cent to $24.78. The stock had fallen sharply on Thursday before recovering after a former executive was arrested.

Canada’s annual inflation rate picked up in October, but economists did not expect the figures to alter the central bank’s accommodative stance.

The leaders of Mexico and Canada will hold talks this weekend on the potential impact a Trump presidency could have on the NAFTA trade pact, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq hit a record high on Friday as tech stocks continued to recover, while the Dow and the S&P 500 were little changed but near their all-time highs.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday the central bank could raise interest rates “relatively soon,” sending out a clear signal for a December move.

Traders are pricing in an 83 per cent chance of a December move, according to Thomson Reuters data.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was leaning toward supporting an interest rate increase in December and that the real question now would be the Fed’s rate path in 2017.

U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Trump’s surprise victory in the presidential election last week as his proposals to increase infrastructure spending and reduce taxes are seen benefiting the economy.

The rally took a breather this week as investors sought more clarity regarding Trump’s policies.

“I think it’s a little bit of a rally given what people perceive will start to do well, so you see financials leading the way,” said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial.

“I personally think a lot of this growth is a sugar high, if you will.”

At 9:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 18,879.85, just 54 points away from the record it hit on Nov. 14.

The S&P 500 was down 0.47 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,186.65. The index hit a record high of 2,193.81 on Aug. 15.

The Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.54 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,339.52.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the energy index’s 0.36 per cent rise leading the advancers.

Brent crude oil prices were headed for their first weekly gain in five on Friday buoyed by renewed hopes that OPEC might agree to production cuts, but a stronger U.S. dollar capped gains..

The dollar powered to its highest level since 2003 against a basket of currencies.

Gap fell 9.8 per cent to $27.71 after the apparel chain said it expected a further drop in traffic during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Abercrombie & Fitch skidded 10.8 per cent to $15.10 after the teen apparel retailer posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales.

Salesforce.com rose 5.6 per cent to $79.31, a day after it forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,455 to 1,163. On the Nasdaq, 1,162 issues rose and 1,128 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and nine new lows.

Report Typo/Error