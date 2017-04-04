Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector.

At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,594.02. Of the index’s 10 main groups, six were in positive territory.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a nearly three-week low against its U.S. counterpart, pressured by a loss of risk appetite and domestic data showing an unexpected trade deficit.

Following three consecutive months of surpluses, February’s $972-million deficit compared with economists’ expectations for a surplus of $500-million. Exports tumbled by the most in nearly a year, dampened by a decrease in shipments of aircraft and canola.

The drop in exports will embolden the Bank of Canada to not put too much weight on a recent strong run of domestic data when it makes its interest rate decision next week, said Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

“They are likely to continue to highlight that we are starting from a position of economic slack.

Risk aversion helped support the yen at the expense of commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, that tend to underperform when investors turn less optimistic about the economic outlook.

Appetite for risk has been curtailed by market nerves ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and following Monday’s suspected suicide bombing in St. Petersburg, Russia.

At 9:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3451 to the greenback, or 74.34 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday’s close of $1.3386, or 74.70 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3374, while it touched its weakest since March 15 at $1.3455.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and the outcome of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 16.38 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 20,633.83, the S&P 500 was down 4.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,354.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 14.30 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 5,880.38.

Mr. Trump, known to have a protectionist stance on trade, has held out the possibility of using trade as a lever to secure China’s cooperation against North Korea when he meets Jinping on Thursday and Friday.

The major U.S. stock indexes have hit record highs on Trump’s promises of tax cuts, looser regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

However, his administration’s recent struggles to push legislation through Congress, particularly a healthcare reform bill, has raised questions whether they could deliver its pro-business economic stimulus.

Those doubts came back to the forefront on Monday when some U.S. states accused Mr. Trump’s administration of illegally suspending energy efficiency standards, while Democrats amassed enough support to block a confirmation vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“Traders are keeping a close political watch on the various upcoming events and are not likely to increase risk ahead of what may turn out to be a critical Trump, Xi meeting,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

The dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies but lost half a percent against the safe-haven Japanese yen. Gold, another asset sought in uncertain times, hit a one-week high.

“There was a tragedy in Russia and there may be some hedging-type buying ahead of the French presidential debate and also French elections in three weeks,” said Yujiro Goto, currency analyst with Nomura in London, on the yen’s surge.

In emerging markets, the South African rand fell more than 1 per cent against the dollar and bank shares fell after S&P Global cut the country’s credit rating to junk on Monday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index gave up early gains and was last down 0.1 per cent, after falling from a 16-month high on Monday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index, however, rose 0.4 per cent.

Shares have hit record highs across the globe in recent months, partly in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump cutting taxes, easing regulation and raising infrastructure spending in the world’s largest economy.

However, Mr. Trump’s struggles to push other legislation through Congress has led some to question whether he will be able to fully make good on his campaign pledges.

“People are not so worried about inflation, they don’t think the Fed is behind the curve. People are not so optimistic about Trump being able to deliver quickly on his election promises about taxes and infrastructure,” said Guy Wolf, analyst at commodities broker Marex Spectron.

Geopolitical issues, including Trump’s meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Monday’s bomb attack on a metro train in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg, which killed 14 people and wounded 50, also weighed on markets.

In Asia, Automaker stocks, which helped pull Wall Street down on Monday after sub-par U.S. car sales data, were the main drag on Tokyo shares on Tuesday; the Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to a 10-week low.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, having hit a 21-month high last week.

Yields on low risk U.S. and German government bonds fell. falls. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down 3 basis points at 2.32 per cent after falling as low as 2.31 per cent, its lowest in more than a month, in Asian trade.

German 10-year yields touched their lowest level since March 1 and last stood at 0.24 per cent, down 4 bps.

Italy’s bonds outperformed the rest of the euro zone on the prospect of help for two struggling Italian lenders.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell 7.5 bps to 2.25 per cent after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday said there could be a solution on a bailout.

“Italy’s banking sector has been a never-ending story, so any news pointing towards state support reduces the risk of a more severe development that could be the beginning of a banking crisis,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

French yields also fell, before a TV debate between presidential election candidates later on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar inched up 0.1 per cent against its currency basket but fell to as low 110.24 yen.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to $1.0650 and sterling fell 0.4 per cent to $1.2432.

The Australian dollar was 0.7 per cent weaker at $0.7546 after the central bank held rates steady at a record low 1.5 percent as expected, and said growth in household borrowing, largely for housing, was outpacing rises in household income.

South Africa’s rand fell as much as 1.9 per cent before recovering to trade down 0.6 per cent at 13.76 per dollar while bank shares tumbled after the credit rating cut in response to President Jacob Zuma’s dismissal of his finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, last week.

Gold hit a one-week high around $1,260 an ounce.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude and product inventories outweighed news of higher Libyan production.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 40 cents at $53.52 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 25 cents higher at $50.49 a barrel.

Both benchmarks recovered from four-month lows last week on expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would manage to tighten supply by cutting production under a deal agreed at the end of last year.

Demand is picking up ahead of summer in key markets, including the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, where analysts forecast industry data this week will show a decline in oil inventories.

U.S. crude stocks probably declined last week after rising for two consecutive weeks, and refined product inventories were also expected to have fallen, a Reuters survey showed.

The American Petroleum Institute reports inventory data at 4:30 p.m. ETon Tuesday, while the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration will announce official stock figures on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

“U.S. product stocks need to be watched closely, since they have fallen massively over the last few weeks,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

But global inventories remain stubbornly high and investors are betting that it will take many months for oil prices to respond convincingly to lower OPEC output.

Libya’s crude output increased after state-owned National Oil Corp lifted a force majeure on loadings of Sharara oil from the Zawiya terminal in the west of the country, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said OPEC was taking longer than expected to tighten the oil market but recent data suggested the process was now well under way.

“We believe the implemented production cuts will trigger a material drawdown in OECD oil inventories and thus higher crude oil prices,” Staunovo said. “We expect Brent oil prices to rise above $60 a barrel in three months.”

U.S. light crude may drop to $49.62 a barrel as it failed to break resistance at $50.95, said Reuters commodities markets technical analyst Wang Tao. Brent crude may retrace back to $52.79 per barrel, he said.

