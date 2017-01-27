Canada’s main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.26 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,632.78 shortly after the open.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed on Friday, while strong results from tech companies propped up the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.24 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 20,094.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,297.72. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.94 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 5,666.12.

Microsoft rose 1.7 per cent to $65.34 in early trading, while Intel gained 2.3 per cent to $38.41 after the two companies reported quarterly results above Wall Street expectations.

The post-election rally reignited this week following a solid start to earnings season and optimism over President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above 20,000 for the first time and giving the benchmark S&P 500 its best two-day performance in seven weeks.

All three major indexes were on track to post weekly gains.

“The market has had a strong, solid rally and there’s a pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other catalysts that could move the market,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Mr. Trump’s business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

“Actions speak louder than words and the fact that Trump has signed numerous executive orders since his inauguration continues to heighten hopes of the proposed fiscal stimulus measures materializing,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment and are now expected to show growth of 7 per cent, their biggest increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through Thursday morning, 69.2 per cent have topped expectations.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a 1.9-per-cent annual rate, below the 2.2-per-cent rise expected by economists.

Another set of data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in December, with non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, rising 0.8 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5-per-cent rise.

Oil prices slipped on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the day, as the market shifted its focus towards production increases in the United States from efforts by OPEC and other producers to support prices by cutting supplies.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.80 per barrel, down 44 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.54 a barrel, down 24 cents. U.S. crude is poised to gain nearly 2 per cent on the week.

“The market is really torn between a relatively healthy compliance from OPEC and non-OPEC countries on the one side, and an increase in the U.S. crude production on the other,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

Prices had risen during Asian business hours, though activity was low due to the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in most countries of the region, including China and Singapore.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, agreed to cut production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first half of 2017 to fight a two-year supply overhang.

But U.S. oil production has been rising, with the International Energy Agency forecasting total U.S. production growth of 320,000 bpd in 2017 to an average of 12.8 million bpd.

Analysts said investors who bet on rising prices were taking profit in advance of U.S. rig counts due later in the day from oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, which could signal further increases in U.S. production.

Oil research firm PetroMatrix said the rig count data, “will be a weekend risk as another surge will negatively impact the start of next week.”

There were fundamental factors that impacted prices this week, such as gains in Iran’s monthly oil exports in February and resilient production in Libya. A glitch in North Sea Buzzard crude production provided support.

But market participants warned of more volatility ahead as speculators were reacting to even small developments in the physical markets.

“Given that speculative net long positions in Brent and WTI are already at a record-high level, the correction potential is therefore growing all the time,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.

