Canadian stocks opened flat on Friday after a drop in Canadian retail sales in August and cooler-than-anticipated annual inflation in September reinforced speculation the Bank of Canada may lower interest rates again.



The S&P TSX index was down 0.02 per cent, or 3.64 points, to 14,844.28 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday, as modest gains in heavyweight gold mining and banking stocks helped offset weakness among consumer and industrial names.

Statistics Canada said on Friday retail sales fell 0.1 per cent, missing expectations for a 0.3-per-cent gain. Volumes fell 0.3 per cent.

The weak retail performance in the first two months of the third quarter could mean there is somewhat less buoyancy to the expected economic rebound. Analysts expect growth picked up in the third quarter after wildfires in Alberta caused a contraction in the second quarter.

Economists had anticipated retail sales would be supported by the new child benefit checks that families began receiving in July, but the figures suggested consumers may be choosing to save or pay off debt for now.

“This is exactly when the much-ballyhooed child benefit effect should be kicking in in a big way,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. “If it is not showing up here, it’s not going show up anywhere.”

The annual inflation rate rose to 1.3 per cent in September, shy of forecasts for an increase to 1.5 per cent, as food prices saw their smallest gain since 2000.

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday as GE disappointing forecast weighed on industrial stocks and the dollar rose to a seven-month high, while the Nasdaq was little changed as Microsoft rallied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 104.61 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 18,057.74.

The S&P 500 was down 9.27 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,132.07.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 7.03 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,234.80.

The euro hit a seven-month low against the dollar after the ECB left its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Thursday but kept the door open to more stimulus in December.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank had not discussed winding down the 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying program at its policy meeting.

“Weaning markets off easy monetary policy will be a delicate exercise for the ECB, and we think the bank is unlikely to remove its stimulus until inflation is solidly on track to 2 percent,” Andrew Bosomworth, managing director and portfolio manager at PIMCO, said in a note.

“We thus view tapering as a topic for 2017 and beyond.”

The euro was down 0.4 per cent at $1.0890 having earlier hit $1.0875, its lowest since March.

The dollar’s index against a basket of currencies touched 98.606, its highest since early March and driven by hardening expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise in December.

China’s offshore yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar in six years, while the dollar was down 0.2 per cent at 103.71 yen after rising 0.5 per cent in the previous session.

World stocks were in line for their first week of gains since September.

The dovish ECB stance helped underpin appetite for European stocks. Equities have been more broadly boosted by a good start to the earnings season, with expectation-beating results from U.S. banks the highlight so far.

But the week was set to end on a soft note. The STOXX Europe 600 was flat.

Microsoft was set to open at an all-time high after results, providing support to the Nasdaq, though elsewhere the picture was more mixed.

Some companies, including Daimler, have posted solid results but weak outlooks, and analysts queried whether the market’s recent run was sustainable.

“This week held several positives for markets. The Q3 earnings season so far managed to surprise rather strong market expectations and solidified anticipations that the earnings recession has ended after four quarters,” said Susan Joho, economist at Julius Baer.

“As good as these developments may look at first sight, none of them are robust enough to be sustained in the next months. The reality looks more sober: corporate guidance is weak.”

European equities posted a record 37th straight week of outflows, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, and Europe Inc’s third-quarter earnings are expected to see a double-digit decline, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data shows.

Sterling slipped 0.3 per cent to $1.2211, taking in its stride comments by European Council President Donald Tusk that British Prime Minister Theresa May had confirmed that Brexit talks would be triggered by end-March 2017.

Weakness in the euro saw it slip to its lowest level versus the pound since a “flash crash” in sterling on October 7.

Portugal’s government bond yields held just above six-week lows, with analysts expecting Lisbon to survive a crucial ratings review and keep its place in the European Central Bank’s asset purchase scheme.

Oil edged higher as Russia reiterated its commitment to joining a producers’ output freeze to stem a two-year slide in prices, turning higher after a strong dollar had knocked back prices overnight. Brent crude was last up 0.6 per cent

Weakness in oil prices overnight contributed to falls in Asian equities.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed down 0.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error