Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday in broad gains helped in part by financial stocks, but Home Capital Group shares fell sharply on news its account balance halved and said it had suspended its dividend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 23.74 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 15,605.78 shortly after the open. Materials were the only group among the index’s 10 key sectors to retreat.

Home Capital was down 6.8 per cent to $5.45 in early trading.

U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron’s widely expected victory in the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.38 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 20,995.56, the S&P 500 was up 0.23 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,399.52 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.21 points at 6,100.97.

Currency markets were in sharp focus, with the euro hitting a six-month high against the dollar after Mr. Macron comfortably defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen who had threatened to take France out of the European Union.

“The results came in as expected and the market had already factored that in,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“The market is trading in a careful and deliberate way looking for the next driving force, which I expect will cause a strong move in either way.”

The S&P 500 closed at a record level on Friday as energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

However, oil fell on Monday, hovering near a six-month low as the market weighed news from OPEC and other producers about prolonging output cuts against data showing the recovery in U.S. drilling had extended for a year.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the central bank’s goals were largely met and interest rate hikes were on track.

However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the rise in demand for safe assets remains strong and there was no need to rush rate hikes.European stocks and the euro pulled back on Monday from highs touched after Mr. Macron’s emphatic but well-flagged victory in France’s presidential election as investors’ focus shifted from politics to monetary policy.

With the political risks that have dominated European markets in a year packed with elections seen receding, the European Central Bank is expected to have more room to tighten policy as the euro zone economic recovery gathers pace.

European equities dipped, with French shares, which hit 9 1/2-year highs on Friday, underperforming the wider market.

The euro dipped against the U.S. dollar, having risen in early Asian trade to just above $1.10 when opinion polls signaled the scale of Macron’s victory over anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen.

It was a similar story in euro zone government debt markets: the premium investors demand to hold French rather than German benchmark 10-year bonds touched its tightest in six months as markets opened on Monday, but then gave back some of that.

“Investors will now go back to the basics of watching the underlying euro zone economic and inflation data and what implications it may have for monetary policy,” said Iain Stealey, a fixed income portfolio manager for JPMorgan Asset Management.

Although Mr. Macron’s victory with his business-friendly vision of European integration ensured there was no repeat of the populist surges that saw Britain vote to leave the European Union and President Donald Trump elected in the United States, the result was widely expected and analysts had forecast no major market moves.

That said, world stocks, as measured by MSCI’s 46-country world index hit a record high as the main measure of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.8 per cent.

Tokyo shares, resuming trade after a three-day market holiday, closed up 2.3 per cent at a 17-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 per cent in afternoon trading, while France’s CAC 40 index fell 0.5 per cent.

In currency markets, the euro rose to a six-month high of $1.1024 in early Asian trade but last stood at $1.0955, down 0.4 percent on the day.

“It’s really a question now of what’s going to happen next with respect to the U.S. Federal Reserve with one rate rise priced in between now and the end of the year, and what’s the probability that the European Central Bank will look to taper monetary policy before the end of the year,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

The safe-haven Japanese yen, having earlier fallen to a seven-week low against the dollar, also changed course and was last up 0.1 per cent at 112.58 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of its major peers, was up 0.2 per cent.

The gap between 10-year yields on French and German government bonds last stood at around 34 basis points. It rose as far as 38 bps before falling back to 35 bps.

The gap between yields in Germany and Italy, which faces an election before May 2018, stood at 180 bps.

Yields on lower-rated southern European government debt, seen most vulnerable to a reduction in the pace or scale of the ECB stimulus that has suppressed borrowing costs, rose.

“We have the potential twin evils of Italy going to the polls early next year and tapering to think about at the same time,” said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

Oil prices slipped on Monday, reversing gains made earlier in the session as evidence of rising U.S. drilling offset news that OPEC and other producers may extend their production cuts.

Brent crude was down 37 cents on the day at $48.73 a barrel, having risen to a high of $49.92 earlier in the session. U.S. light crude fell by 30 cents to $45.92 a barrel, down from a intra-day high of $46.98.

Both futures contracts have dropped by more than 10 per cent in the last month despite moves by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters, including Russia, to restrict supply in the first half of 2017.

The OPEC-led efforts to reduce bulging global oil inventories have been undermined by a surge in drilling in the United States, filling much of the gap left by OPEC.

OPEC meets on May 25 when it is expected to discuss extending the cuts to the end of 2017, although analysts say a further six-month extension may not be enough.

“The market is in a very dangerous condition,” said Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The trend is still down, but just correcting.”

Data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday showed investors cut their bullish bets on Brent to the lowest level since late November.

Russia said on Monday it was discussing prolonging cuts with other producers beyond 2017, without giving a clear timeline. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih also talked of the possibility of prolonging curbs beyond 2017.

Countering those efforts, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 16th week in a row last week, extending a drilling recovery into a 12th month, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

Since a low point in May 2016, U.S. producers have added 387 oil rigs, or about 123 per cent, Goldman Sachs said.

U.S. crude output averaged 9.3 million bpd in the week ended April 28, its highest since August 2015, according to federal data.

Many analysts now see U.S. crude output heading towards 10 million bpd over the next year or so.

“It’s all about inventories and U.S. shale versus OPEC,” said Hussein Sayed of brokerage FXTM. “OPEC members have no choice but to talk up prices by signaling an extension to the production cuts agreement.”

He said oil prices would probably rally “but the recovery won’t be a straight line.”

Report Typo/Error