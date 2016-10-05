Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as oil hit its highest since June.

Brent rose toward $52 a barrel, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight week and OPEC’s deal to cut supply.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.46 per cent, or 68.96 points, to 14,587.97 in early trading.

Canada’s trade deficit in August shrank to $1.94-billion, the lowest for eight months, as exports posted a third consecutive gain and imports stayed flat, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The deficit, the 24th in a row, was less than the $2.60-billion shortfall predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Statscan revised July’s deficit down to $2.19-billion from an initial $2.49-billion.

Exports rose by 0.6 per cent on the back of a healthy performance by the consumer goods and metallic products sections. This could please the Bank of Canada, which says non-energy exports are crucial to helping revive an economy hobbled by low oil prices. Energy exports also increased.

Canada’s main stock index fell to its lowest close in more than two weeks on Tuesday as a plunge in gold prices weighed on shares of mining companies, and financial and energy stocks also lost ground.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as energy companies got a boost from a rise in oil prices, which touched their highest since June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.37 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 18,222.82, the S&P 500 was up 5.57 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,156.06 and the Nasdaq composite was up 15.65 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,305.31.

The ADP National Employment report showed that 154,000 jobs were added in September - the lowest since April and well below 166,000 that economists had expected.

“The number came in a little lighter than forecast ... but we don’t think it necessarily changes the narrative of what the Fed’s claims are regarding monetary policy,” said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Pennsylvania.

The data is a precursor to the September jobs report on Friday that will give a glimpse into the health of the U.S. labor market and play a major role in the Federal Reserve’s decision on raising rates.

A growing number of Fed officials have argued for a rate hike before the year ends as conditions in the labour market improve and inflation inches toward the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Traders priced in a 63-per-cent chance of a rate hike, down from 63.4 per cent before the ADP data was released.

Also on tap is a reading of the ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which likely edged up to 53.0 in September from 51.4 the previous month. The report is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Global stocks took a beating after a Bloomberg report said the European Central Bank would probably wind down its bond-buying program, while the British pound continued to be pressured by worries of a “hard” Brexit.

Wall Street closed lower in a choppy session on Tuesday as Brexit-related fears and growing indications that U.S. interest rates could be raised this year.

The upcoming quarterly corporate earnings season will put to test market valuations that are above historical averages.

S&P 500 companies on average are expected to post a 0.5 percent fall in quarterly earnings, the fifth straight quarterly decline, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Oil rose towards $52 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its highest since June, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for a fifth straight week and OPEC’s deal to cut supply.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories dropped 7.6 million barrels, which would be the fifth straight weekly decline if confirmed by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data on Wednesday.

Brent crude was trading at $51.83 a barrel, up 96 cents. The global benchmark touched $51.87 during the session, its highest since June 10. U.S. crude was up 91 cents at $49.60.

Another drop in U.S. crude stocks would reinforce the view that the supply glut that has been weighing on prices since 2014 is easing. The API data, however, does not always tally with the EIA data. Analysts expect a rise in crude stocks of 2.6 million barrels.

“If the (EIA) can confirm the API statistics and help crude oil break away from the resistance of the high of August, then crude oil will have to start targeting the high of June,” said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA in Singapore, said another confirmed drawdown in crude stocks would likely push U.S. crude above $50.

Brent has risen from below $49 on Sept. 28, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed a surprise cut in its output to support prices which are less than half the level of mid-2014.

Under the deal, OPEC will target production of between 32.50 million barrels per day (bpd) and 33.0 million bpd. This implies a cut of as much as 740,000 bpd from the level that OPEC’s monthly report said the group pumped in August.

The move marked an about-face by OPEC, which in November 2014 dropped its role of cutting production. Although it hasn’t yet worked out all the details, and analysts are skeptical the cut will be implemented, the deal is supporting the market.

“The mere threat of a production cut should put a floor under oil prices until the next OPEC meeting on Nov. 30,” said Jason Gammel of U.S. investment bank Jefferies.

Report Typo/Error