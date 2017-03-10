Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy stocks benefited from a pause in oil’s sharp price drop and as solid domestic and U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.41 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,546.25 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were higher.

Canada added more jobs than expected in February, extending the labour market’s recent strong run as full-time hiring jumped, while fewer people looking for work sent the unemployment rate lower, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The 15,300 increase in jobs last month topped economists’ expectations for a gain of 2,500.

The gain was driven by a 105,100 increase in full-time hiring, which offset a 89,800 drop in part-time positions. The gain could temper concerns about deteriorating job quality after an increase in part-time work last year.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66.2 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 20,924.39, the S&P 500 was up 10.27 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,375.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.07 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 5,866.87.

The Labor Department data showed 235,000 jobs were added in the public and private sectors in February, blowing past economists’ average estimate of 190,000 as the construction industry recorded its largest gain in nearly 10 years.

Unemployment rate stood at 4.7 per cent, while average earnings edged up 0.2 per cent.

“I suspect that there is a positive impact from milder weather in February which may have skewed this number to the high side,” said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at Ridgeworth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

“But the operative message is that the jobs market continues to strengthen, and that is likely to give the FOMC a green light to raise rates when they meet next week.”

A slew of recent robust data has encouraged the Federal Reserve to turn more hawkish on interest rates.

The odds of a rate hike during the Fed’s meeting next week edged up to 89.7 per cent after the report, according to Reuters data.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s conference after the two-day meeting next week will be closely watched for clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

In the 49 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above 20,000 points and the S&P 500 crossed $20-trillion in market value on bets that he would usher in an era of tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

However, the lack of detail on Trump’s plans has raised questions about valuations and taken the heat off the post-election rally.

Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday as a late rebound in oil prices cut losses in the energy sector. Oil was up 0.7 percent on Friday.

Shares of big U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, were up more than 1 percent in premarket trading.

Investors face a busy economic and political calendar next week which sees, along with a Fed rate decision, a meeting of G20 finance ministers, a slew of Chinese economic data and the Dutch election.

The U.S. dollar has taken centerstage ahead of the G20 meeting in light of Mr. Trump’s protectionist stance on international trade.

“Global and local inflationary pressures could soon make markets reprice Fed rate hike expectations going into 2018 and beyond, which we think would be bullish for the USD,” said Morgan Stanley forex strategists in a note to clients.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was little changed, as the euro extended its overnight gains, but held close to its highest levels since January.

The euro, and the regional banking index, enjoyed a lift after European Central Bank head Mario Draghi’s suggestion on Thursday it was less necessary to prop up the market through ultra-loose monetary policy.

The euro zone’s main gauge of borrowing costs was set for its biggest fortnightly rise in nearly two years on Friday as investors prepared for rate hikes in the United States and eventually Europe.

Investors now expect the ECB to raise interest rates by March 2018, according to money market pricing, while some banks are calling for multiple hikes next year.

Optimism about an economic recovery in Europe gaining traction helped the regional benchmark equity index claw back some of its weekly losses. The index rose 0.4 percent helped by financials and energy shares.

Shares of Euro zone banks rose nearly two percent to their highest in more than a year while BT Group jumped more than 4 percent after the telecoms giant after ending a two-year row with the UK regulator.

Investors globally pumped money into stocks for the tenth straight week, according to the latest data from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and fund tracker EPFR.

The MSCI All-Country World index is less than a percent below all-time highs.

Year-to-date equity fund inflows of $82-billion now outpace the $80-billion into bond funds, the data showed, further stoking talk of the “Great Rotation” out of fixed income into equities.

“For years bonds have lived on soft growth, low inflation and unprecedented policy support,” Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O’Hagan said.

“With the global economy now in firm recovery, central banks are gradually unplugging life support - a reality bond investors still cannot bear watching.”

In commodity markets, crude prices inched up after dropping to their lowest in more than three months in the previous session on worries about a global supply glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.5 per cent while Brent crude rose 0.4 per cent.

Gold fell below the key level of $1,200 an ounce on Friday and was on track for its worst week in four months, pressured by a stronger dollar.

