Canada’s main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,511.09 shortly after the open.

Bank of Montreal,Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, was up 2.7 per cent to $101.19 in early trading after reporting much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its shares.

The bank said its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, had risen to 11.1 per cent from 10.1 per cent during the first quarter ended on Jan. 31. Funds set aside to cover bad loans decreased by $10-million to $173-million from a year earlier.

Valeant was down 5.4 per cent to $20.75.

The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained on the sidelines, awaiting President Donald Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress for clues on how he planned to implement his policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.14 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 20,829.3, the S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.165418 per cent, at 2,365.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.11 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,854.79.

Mr. Trump’s promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and simpler regulations have sparked a post-election rally that has propelled the main U.S. market indexes to record highs.

The address at 9:00 p.m. ET could touch on tax reforms, defense spending and his plans to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

Indicating investors’ focus on Mr. Trump’s speech, reaction to data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter was largely muted.

“If he gives minimal detail this evening, then perhaps we might get a little bit wind out of the sails on this recent equity move,” said Erik Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Mr. Trump’s comments on “big” infrastructure spending on Monday helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average mark its 12 straight record close, a feat not seen since 1987.

Investors will also watch a host of Federal Reserve officials, including Philadelphia Fed President and policy voting member Patrick Harker, speak during the day for clues on the possibility of a March interest rate hike.

Global oil prices dipped on Tuesday but continued to trade in a tight range, with OPEC-led output cuts offset by increasing crude production from the United States.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs, and could improve in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.

But while the Nov. 30 agreement to reduce production prompted oil prices to rise $10 a barrel, they have been trading in a narrow $3 range in recent weeks.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures traded several cents on either side of the previous day’s close earlier on Tuesday but have since dipped. By 1400 GMT, Brent was 53 cents lower at $55.40 a barrel while the U.S. benchmark was 49 cents lower at $53.56

“Oil is well and truly stuck and the falling futures volumes does not indicate that we have much of a bull-bear fight either,” Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.

“Having failed on a couple of occasions to break higher it is only natural to see it correct lower. I’m looking for a retracement to $55 on Brent and $52.70 on WTI.”

OPEC agreed to curb output by about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1, the first cut in eight years. Underlying the high compliance to the deal, Iraq trimmed exports of Kirkuk crude oil to help meet its output target.

In addition, 11 non-OPEC oil producers have promised to cut their output - Russia reduced production by 124,000 barrels per day this month compared with October levels, Interfax reported on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the data.

Several analysts noted record high bets on rising Brent and WTI prices, as showed by data from the InterContinental Exchange and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

“Increasingly, the high degree of speculative interest is hanging over oil prices like the sword of Damocles. If financial investors were to unwind their positions, a sharp fall in prices would be on the cards,” Commerzbank said in a note to clients.

Broadly, analysts and economists expect an average 2017 Brent price of 57.52 a barrel, according to a Reuters poll issued on Tuesday.

Oil industry and OPEC country sources told Reuters Saudi Arabia wanted crude prices to rise to $60 a barrel this year, a level it saw as encouraging investments but not spurring a fresh surge in U.S. shale production.

But a report from consultancy Rystad Energy issued earlier this month said the break-even price for U.S. shale oil producers fell last year to an average $35 per barrel.

U.S. producers boosted crude production to over 9 million bpd during the week ended Feb. 17 for the first time since April 2016, according to federal data. U.S. drillers were operating 602 rigs last week, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

