Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by a rebound among financial stocks and gains for some railway and pipeline stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 15,596.88 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained.

The Canadian dollar gained in early trade against a broadly weaker U.S. currency on Monday as oil prices held near recent highs and investors returned from a long weekend to strong Chinese growth data and softer U.S. numbers.

China’s economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government infrastructure spending and a property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in more than two years.

Demand for industrial metals and other materials in China can support the commodity-linked Canadian currency.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus, with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warning North Korea not to test President Donald Trump’s resolve.

U.S. retail sales fell for the second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, a report from the Commerce Department showed on Friday. North American markets closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3280 to the greenback, or 75.30 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday’s close of $1.3328, or 75.05 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3277, while its weakest level was $1.3321.

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.22 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 20,523.47, the S&P 500 was up 6.51 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,335.46 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.13 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,822.28

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said the United States, its allies and China were working on a range of responses to North Korea’s latest failed ballistic missile test.

Oil prices were off session lows on Monday. An Iranian minister was quoted saying most producers supported an extension of output cut to boost prices, even as investors worried about increased output from the United States.

Trading volumes are likely to be light, with most European financial markets closed for the Easter holiday.

Mounting geopolitical tensions in the past week have pushed investors into buying safe-haven assets. Gold prices hit five month highs on Monday, while the dollar fell to a five-month low as the safe yen rose.

“The major threat hanging over the market now is the geopolitical situation. The fact that North Korea’s failed missile launch maybe a reason why we are seeing a little bit of a bounce back here,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Investors are also keeping an eye on quarterly earnings to justify pricey valuations of stocks. The first quarter is expected to be strong, with earnings of S&P 500 companies estimated to have risen 10.4 per cent.

Companies set to report results on Monday include Netflix and United Continental, which became a subject of international outrage for dragging a passenger from its plane.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak at an event in New York at 5:00 p.m. ET and could offer his thoughts on the path to interest rate hikes and the central bank’s plans for its balance sheet.

Shares of Incyte Corp plunged more than 11 percent to $124.89 in early trading, while Eli Lilly dropped 5.3 per cent after the U.S. FDA declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by the two companies.

Crude oil slid lower on Monday on signs that the United States is continuing to add output, largely counteracting strong economic growth in China and OPEC efforts to cut production.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 50 cents at $55.39. On Thursday, before major markets closed for a holiday break, they settled up 3 cents at $55.89 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents at $52.71 a barrel, after rising 7 cents to $53.18 on Thursday.

Both benchmarks had risen last week for a third consecutive week, with Brent adding 1.2 percent over the four days before the Good Friday holiday and WTI up 1.8 per cent.

While trading was subdued, the focus was on indications that shale oil output in the United States was pushing higher.

“All the signs of an ever-growing bull market are starting to fade away, (with) Libya and geo-political tensions easing, but also because the Texans are back and they are pumping like there’s no tomorrow,” said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai. “If I were OPEC, I’d be pretty worried.”

Although the failure of a ballistic missile launch in North Korea brought some respite, markets were braced for further tensions in the region.

In Libya, fighting between rival factions has cut oil output, but state oil company NOC was able to reopen at least one field and was pushing to reopen another.

U.S. drillers last week added rigs for a 13th straight week, bringing it to its highest in roughly two years. Investors are also pouring money into the industry, suggesting U.S. output gains will continue.

Increasing U.S. output is undermining attempts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers to curb output and sustain a price rally in a market that has been oversupplied since mid-2014.

While Iran fueled hopes that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers could extend their output cuts beyond the six-month agreement, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said it was too early to discuss an extension.

U.S. crude oil production reached 9.24 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the latest Energy Information Administration data, making it the world’s third-largest producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The increasing production largely counteracted figures showing first quarter economic growth of 6.9 percent in China. Forecast-beating March investment, retail sales and exports all suggested China’s economy, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, may carry solid momentum into spring.

China’s March refinery throughput also rose to 11.19 million bpd, just shy of December’s record, as margins remained attractive.

