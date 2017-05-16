Canada’s main stock index was up broadly on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial and energy stocks led the market higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 58.24 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 15,687.71 shortly after the open, with all 10 of the index’s key sectors in positive territory.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30.98 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 21,012.92, the S&P 500 was up 2.35 points, or 0.098 per cent, at 2,404.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 6,157.64.

As the first-quarter earnings season wraps up, investors will turn their attention to political developments that could hamper President Donald Trump’s plans to bring in pro-growth policies.

Investors were wary following reports that Mr. Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six other major currencies - hit a six-month low, while prices of safe-haven gold rose.

However, strong earnings including those of Dow component Home Depot, could lead markets higher. The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up almost 2 per cent in early trading.

While earnings continue to support the indices, global geopolitical tensions and political developments in Washington could unsettle the market’s record-setting spree.

“New accusations against Trump on intelligent secrets if expanded will be the catalyst to ignite a perfect storm (in the market),” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First standard Financial, wrote in a note.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday with gains in technology, energy and financial stocks powering the S&P and the Nasdaq to close at record levels.

Oil prices edged up about 0.2 per cent, prompted by the dollar’s decline and the expectation for a supply limit deal to extend into next year.

Pfizer was off 1.4 per cent at $32.66 after Citigroup downgraded the drug developer’s stock to “sell” from “neutral”.

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after top producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kuwait supported prolonging supply cuts until the end of March 2018 in an effort to drain a global glut.

Brent crude oil was up 30 cents at $52.12 a barrel. U.S. light crude was also 30 cents higher at $49.15 a barrel. Both benchmarks have risen more than $5 since hitting five-month lows 10 days ago.

Saudi Arabia and Russia said on Monday they agreed on the need for a 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) crude supply cut to be extended by nine months, until the end of March next year.

Kuwait’s oil minister, Essam al-Marzouq, on Tuesday backed the Saudi/Russian initiative. Other OPEC states are expected to support the move at a meeting on May 25.

“Rebalancing is essentially here and, in the short term at least, is accelerating,” the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday the main aim of the proposed extension of oil output cuts was to bring the world’s commercial oil inventories down to the five-year average and to stabilize the market.

“Our goal is to balance the market and to remove the surplus (from stocks),” Novak told reporters in St Petersburg.

U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said the deal would likely extend the oil price rebound “although the rally so far ... has remained modest compared to the move that occurred last year when the OPEC cuts were first announced.”

James Woods, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities, said world oil supplies would likely remain plentiful, even if OPEC extended the production cut as expected.

“As we have seen over the past six months, rising U.S. production and record inventories have kept upside limited and a nine-month extension at this stage is unlikely to break that.”

Goldman Sachs said output would increase from OPEC members that were exempt from the cuts. Libya and Nigeria, which have faced disruptions to production, were excluded from limits on their output.

In addition, U.S. oil production is rising quickly and now up more than 10 percent since mid-2016 at 9.3 million bpd.

“These combined volumes could largely offset the benefit of the extended cuts,” Goldman Sachs said, keeping its average Brent price forecast for the third quarter of 2017 at $57 per barrel.

