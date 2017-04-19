Canada’s main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 15,681.42 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups gained.

Rogers rose over 2 per cent in early trading after reporting a 27.8-per-cent increase in quarterly profit, as it signed up more postpaid wireless and internet customers

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.52 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 20,532.8, the S&P 500 was up 8.2 points, or 0.3501 per cent, at 2,350.39 and the Nasdaq composite was up 26.44 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 5,875.91.

Morgan Stanley helped the rebound, rising nearly 3 per cent in early trading after reporting a surge in quarterly profit.

Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo edged up slightly.

Key companies scheduled to release results after markets close on Wednesday include Dow component American Express , eBay and Qualcomm.

Tepid quarterly numbers from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson pulled the major U.S. stock indexes lower on Tuesday.

“This bounce today in U.S. equities is perhaps investors looking beyond daily moves,” said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“While there has been some disappointment, the big picture has not vastly changed. We’re still talking about a global economy which is doing better... and central banks that are looking to normalize, and all of that should be supportive for risk assets.”

With Wall Street near record levels and worries over President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pro-growth promises, investors are hoping quarterly earnings will justify pricey market valuations.

So far, first-quarter earnings have been promising. Of the 45 S&P 500 companies that have released results, nearly 76 perc ent have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.7 per cent in the quarter - the best since 2011.

While no top-tier economic data is due on Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which will give a glimpse into economic conditions across the United States. The data is due at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as OPEC said it was committed to eroding a global surplus of crude, but increasing shale production in the United States and still-high global stocks threatened to pull prices lower.

Brent crude futures were up 19 cents at $55.08 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 15 cents at $52.56.

Crude fell in the previous two sessions, but it received a boost from comments on Wednesday by the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that the group was committed to cutting inventories to the five-year average.

Analysts warned that prices could quickly turn negative.

“It seems that the optimism in the oil market we have seen since the last few days of March is running out of steam,” wrote Tamas Varga, PVM Oil Associates analyst, noting concerns about the “ever-increasing rise” in U.S. shale output.

OPEC and other producers such as Russia agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to drain a supply overhang that has persisted for nearly three years.

The cuts, and talk of a possible extension, enabled a rally in major oil contracts of some 10 percent between March 22 and April 12, Varga said.

Geopolitical concerns have also helped underpin oil.

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran was in the United States’ national interests. A lifting of certain sanctions against Iran in late 2015 under a nuclear deal allowed Tehran to more than double its crude exports over 2016.

But U.S. stockpiles - and shale production - have cast doubt on whether the production cuts were enough. Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that although crude inventories fell by 840,000 barrels in the week to April 14, they remained near record highs.

Gasoline stocks also posted a counter-seasonal build of 1.4 million barrels. Gasoline margins have since come under downward pressure, which analysts warned could undermine crude prices as well. nZXN04ZW00]

Official U.S. oil data is due to be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

“Unless the (EIA) data shows something drastically different, this report should cause a severe dent in the bullish case (for oil prices),” said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

