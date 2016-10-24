Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, helped by gains for Toronto-Dominion Bank after it and TD Ameritrade said they are buying Scottrade Financial Services, offsetting losses for energy companies as oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 14,948.89, shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Meanwhile, Wall Street opened higher as a flurry of deal activity boosted investor confidence.

AT&T was down 2.5 per cent at $36.51 after the telecommunications company said it would buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4-billion. If approved by regulators, this would be the biggest deal in the world this year. Time Warner Inc was down 2.1 per cent at $87.53.

“The deal activity suggests that companies are feeling positive about the prospects of the economy and that is encouraging,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Investors will also parse quarterly earnings reports from companies. More than a third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to report earnings this week, including heavyweights such as Apple and Boeing.

Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the 116 S&P companies that have reported earnings so far, 79 per cent have beat analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 64 per cent.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.09 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 18,264.8, the S&P 500 was up 11.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 2,152.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.32 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 5,292.72.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with industrials index’s 0.78 per cent rise leading the advancers.

The dollar index was slightly lower at 98.60 against a basket of major currencies, after touching its highest level since early February, last week. A strong dollar could dent the earnings of large multinationals.

Genworth Financial was down 5.4 per cent at $4.93 after little-known China Oceanwide Holdings Group pledged $3.8-billion in a deal to take control of the U.S. insurer.

TD Ameritrade fell 1.9 per cent to $36.42 on news of the Scottrade deal.

B/E Aerospace jumped 16.2 per cent to $58.80 after aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins said it would buy the company in a deal valued at $6.4-billion plus the assumption of $1.9-billion in debt. Rockwell was down 3 per cent at $81.90.

Oil prices fell as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from an OPEC deal to cut production, though losses were capped by Iran saying it would encourage other members to join an output freeze.

A host of Federal Reserve members are scheduled to speak on Monday, including Fed Governor Jerome Powell, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,090 to 563. On the Nasdaq, 1,654 issues rose and 533 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 14 new lows.

