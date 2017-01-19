Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,415.35, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 19,816.57, the S&P 500 was up 1.02 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,272.91 and the Nasdaq composite was up 4.99 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5,560.64.

After having driven Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally, investors are on the sidelines as they await Mr. Trump’s inaugural speech to get a steer on his policies.

Markets are also eyeing a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, its longest losing streak since early October, as energy stocks were hit by falling oil prices.

“Investors’ concerns on Mr. Trump delivering his campaign promises is probably the real ‘Fear Factor’,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

With the fourth-quarter earnings season picking up pace, investors will focus on Dow components IBM and American Express, which are scheduled to report results after market close.

In an appearance on Wednesday, Ms. Yellen said the U.S. economy was getting closer to running on its own, but soothed some nerves by adding that it made sense to raise interest rates gradually.

Ms. Yellen is expected to speak on monetary policy at Stanford University at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Investors have been worried that Trump’s pro-growth policy proposals may boost inflation, forcing the central bank to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Ms. Yellen’s comments indicated that the plan to raise rates three times this year is not “farfetched”, Cardillo said.

A report on jobless claims showed that 234,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far fewer than 254,000 that economists expected.

Oil prices recovered from a one-week low on Thursday as the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers took effect.

Oil prices have gyrated this year as the market’s focus has swung from hopes that oversupply may be curbed by output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to fears that a rebound in U.S. shale production could swamp any such reductions.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 55 cents at $54.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT after closing down 2.8 percent in the previous session. U.S. crude was up 5 cents at $51.63 a barrel, having dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday of $50.91.

The IEA said that while it was “far too soon” to gauge OPEC members’ levels of compliance with promised cuts, commercial oil inventories in the developed world fell for a fourth consecutive month in November, with another decline projected for December.

It raised sharply its 2016 demand growth estimate, and said the data indicated that rising demand was slowly tightening global oil markets.

Still, analysts said it was crucial that OPEC and other producers cut output as promised, particularly as a resilient U.S. shale industry threatened to add more barrels to the market.

“Discipline and strict adherence to the new quotas will be needed probably throughout 2017 and beyond to see the long-awaited and sustainable rebalancing finally arrive,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

OPEC has said its cuts will help balance the market and that its output had already fallen in December. But it also pointed to the possibility of a rebound in U.S. output amid higher oil prices.

The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that he expected U.S. shale oil output to rebound by as much as 500,000 bpd over the course of 2017, which would be a new record.

U.S. data sent more mixed signals. American Petroleum Institute (API) data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.04 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, well above the expectations of a 342,000-barrel decline.

But the data also showed larger-than-expected, and potentially bearish, increases in stocks of gasoline and distillates.

Weekly inventory data is due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 1600 GMT.

