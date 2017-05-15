Canada’s main stock index on Monday rose at the open as oil and gas stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, spearheaded broad gains across all sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index gained 100.05 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 15,637.93.

U.S. stocks also opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 20,934.85.

The S&P 500 gained 4.06 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,394.96.

The Nasdaq Composite added 6.98 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 6,128.21.

Oil hit a three-week high after top exporter Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to last into 2018, a step towards extending an OPEC-led deal to support prices for longer than originally agreed.

Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were up in early trading.

“On one hand, this is good news because we are looking at a situation where we would not have to worry oil production and its baggage for some time,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

“On the negative side, we think that traders are reading too much into this situation and ... the current production cut has not been able to produce any substantial results so far.”

Investors seemed to mostly shrug off fears from a successful missile test by North Korea and a cyberattack that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

Shares of cybersecurity firms such as Fireye, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks and Cyberark Software were all up.

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the week lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over department stores.

Wall Street was gripped by risk-averse sentiment last week, after President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired the FBI chief, the potential fallout from which could delay Trump’s pro-growth goals to cut taxes and boost spending on infrastructure.

The new administration’s agenda, which is seen favoring the economy, has sent the S&P 500 soaring about 12 per cent since the election with the index trading at 17.6 times expected earnings, higher than its 10-year average of 14.2.

Soft retail sales and monthly inflation data on Friday raised concerns about slow economic growth.

The tepid economic data comes on the heels of a strong quarterly earnings season. Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have grown 14.5 per cent in the first quarter - the best showing since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May, is expected to remain unchanged at 68 from the month before. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

Tesla was down 3.4 per cent at $313.76 after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the electric-car maker’s stock.

Oil hit its highest in more than three weeks on Monday, topping $52 a barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia said that supply cuts need to last into 2018, a step towards extending an OPEC-led deal to support prices for longer than first agreed.Energy ministers from the two countries said on Monday that supply cuts should be prolonged for nine months, until March 2018. That is longer than the optional six-month extension specified in the deal.

Global benchmark Brent crude had risen $1.59 to $52.43 a barrel, having touched $52.63, the highest since April 21. U.S. crude was up $1.61 at $49.45.

Oil traders were surprised by the strong wording of the announcement, though it remained to be seen whether all countries participating in the deal would agree with the Saudi-Russian stance. Some analysts doubted that producers would stick to a prolonged curb.

“Extending the cuts until March 2018 would take account of the fact that demand in the first quarter of a year is lowest for seasonal reasons,” said Commerxbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“That said, we are skeptical about Russia’s willingness to actively participate in any extended cuts.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers originally agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017, with a possible six-month extension.

Oil has gained support from the deal but inventories remain high and rising output from other producers, such as the United States, is keeping prices below the $60 that top exporter Saudi Arabia would like.

The ministers said they hoped other producers would join the cut, which would initially be on the same volume terms as before. Kazakhstan, however, said it could not join a prolonged reduction on the same terms.

“When the two biggest oil producers of the world reach a consensus on the extension of a supply cut, the market will listen,” Tamas Varga, of oil broker PVM, said in a report.

“Rhetoric is doing its job but this must be backed by action in less than two weeks’ time.”

Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC countries meet to decide policy on May 25 in Vienna. Two small producers not involved in the original deal, Egypt and Turkmenistan, have also been invited.

Report Typo/Error