Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.51 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 15,514.83 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.58 points, or 0.23 percent, to 20,954.44, the S&P 500 gained 7.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,380.69, and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.72 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,926.25.

French centrist Emmanuel Macron’s performance in a television debate raised expectations that he would win the presidential election over the far-right’s Marine Le Pen, boosting sentiment across Europe, with shares edging up towards 15-month highs.

Global investors have been worried about increasing protectionism, following the Brexit vote and President Donald Trump’s election. Last week, the G20 leaders dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open.

“U.S. equity markets are expected to open a little higher on Tuesday, tracking broad gains in Europe,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda in London.

Investors will keep an eye on speeches by several Federal Reserve officials for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes after the central bank last week raised rates for the first time this year.

The Fed stuck to its outlook for two more hikes this year, instead of the three expected by the market.

Bank of Kansas City President Esther George and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester are scheduled to speak later in the day, while Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren will release the text of his speech.

The Fed is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday.

“Investors continue to expect two more rate hikes this year, although the odds have slipped slightly since last week. That said, I still expect the Federal Reserve tightening cycle to be much more aggressive than other central banks over the next couple of years,” said Erlam.

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, helped by expectations that an OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June but gains were pegged back by concerns about persistently high crude inventories.

Wall Street drifted lower on Monday as investors worried that Mr. Trump’s plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.

The U.S. stock market has been on a record-setting spree since the election of Mr. Trump, but the rally has faltered in recent weeks as investors fret about a lack of clarity on his proposals to reform taxes and cut regulation.

Elsewhere, oil prices rallied on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut to prop up the market could be extended.

Prices for front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil, gained 0.6 per cent to $51.91 per barrel. But the rise was pegged back by concerns about persistently high crude inventories.

