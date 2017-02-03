Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares gaining ground as investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,423.46, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks also opened higher as investors cheered a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report and the possibility of simpler bank regulations drove up financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.93 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 19,999.84, the S&P 500 was up 9.88 points, or 0.433172 per cent, at 2,290.73 and the Nasdaq composite was up 14.53 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,650.73.

Earlier in the day, an unexpected tightening of policy by China’s central bank put Asian markets, already on the back foot on growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies, under further pressure.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday. But the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent and wages increased modestly, suggesting that there was still some slack in the labor market.

The focus now shifts to next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

“Continued strong job creation is tempered by the renewed sluggishness in wage growth, raising questions once again about the extent to which the functioning of the labor market has evolved. The sluggish wage growth will make the Fed more cautious about hiking in March,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

The dollar pared some of its earlier gains against a basket of six major currencies, with the dollar index up 0.1 per cent and below the 100 mark.

“The next hurdle for the USD to overcome is the Fed,” analysts at Morgan Stanley, led by strategist Hans Redekker, said in a note to clients, adding, however, that conditions for a resumption of the dollar to resume its rally have improved.

Reiterations of continued loose monetary policy in Europe, the Bank of Japan’s commitment to control the JGB yield curve and weaker yuan fixings by the People’s Bank of China are “three pluses” for the U.S. dollar, Morgan Stanley said.

Also, in FX markets sterling steadied after its worst fall since October, while the euro was set for its sixth week of gains in seven, at $1.0745 and having gone as high as $1.0829 after the latest signs that growth and inflation are rising in the euro zone.

The rally in risk assets following the U.S. presidential election has faded in recent weeks in what Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BAML) called “Trump fatigue”. However, the broker noted that fund flows continued to point to broadly bullish sentiment.

Gauges of market volatility, such as the VIX, point to little concern over risks arising from Trump’s approach to foreign and trade policy and investors pumped more money into equities, company debt and emerging markets over the past week, BAML said, citing data from fund tracker EPFR.

“(The) VIX in DC higher than VIX on Wall St,” analysts at BAML wrote in a note.

Oil prices edged up after U.S. threats of new sanctions against Iran. Comments by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that oil producers have cut their output in accordance with a pact agreed in December also helped to support prices.

Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $56.76 a barrel. Brent is set to gain more than 2 per cent for the week.

Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $53.69 a barrel.

London copper fell, however, after China’s tightening of policy spooked metals markets.

