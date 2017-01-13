Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.35 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,437.51, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks also opened higher on Friday after quarterly profits of Bank of America and JPMorgan beat expectations as fourth-quarter earnings kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.03 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 19,919.03.

The S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,273.76.

The Nasdaq Composite added 10.83 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5,558.32.

Shares of Bank of America rose 1..2 per cent to $23.20 in early trading after the lender’s quarterly profit beat estimates, but its revenue fell short.

Wells Fargo was up. 1.6 per cent at $55.36 after it reported a fall in profit and its revenue fell short of market expectations.

JPMorgan was up 1.4 per cent at $87.45 after its quarterly profit and revenue both topped analysts’ expectations.

The combined profit of S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, largely helped by financial companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“There is a lot of optimism regarding the financial sector but any kind of cautious statement from them might cause a bit of a pullback,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“All the changes that are being proposed for the sector is going to take some time, it’s not going to happen right away.”

The S&P financial sector has jumped about 17 per cent since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, outpacing the S&P 500’s 6.1-per-cent rise, boosted by hopes of deregulation and increased interest rates.

U.S. stocks overall have been on the rise since the election on optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies to boost infrastructure spending and reform corporate taxes will benefit the economy.

But, analysts fear the market has run too far too soon, with Mr. Trump’s policies expected to hit legislature hurdles, and with stock valuations stretched.

Blackrock Chief Executive Larry Fink told CNBC that if the roll out of growth initiatives by Trump are slower, then the markets are ahead of themselves.

Shares of the world’s largest asset manager were little changed after the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

U.S. retail sales rose solidly in December amid strong demand for automobiles, with data showing retail sales increased 0.6 per cent last month, slightly below the 0.- per-cent increase expected by economists.

A separate report at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show U.S. consumer sentiment improved to 98.5 in January from 98.2.

