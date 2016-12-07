Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher gold prices supported mining shares, offsetting losses for the energy group as oil lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.87 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,144.67, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors assessed whether a post-election rally, which has powered the major indexes to a series of record highs in the past month, had more room to run.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.11 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 19,233.67, the S&P 500 was down 2.47 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,209.76 and the Nasdaq composite was down 13.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 5,319.77.

Investors have been flocking to sectors such as financials and industrials, which are most likely to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals of more fiscal stimulus and simpler regulations.

“When we have run up so high, it’s common that there is some sensitivity in the market, maybe due to softer oil prices or just the technical aspects of being at such high levels,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Since the Nov. 8 election, the Dow Jones industrial average had risen 5 perc ent, while the S&P 500 rose 3.4 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.7 per cent.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to extend its quantitative easing program.

While an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week is a foregone conclusion with traders pricing in a whopping 92-per-cent chance of an increase, investors are on the lookout for how the central bank views Trump’s pro-growth policies and whether that could lead to more aggressive rate hikes next year.

The Fed has entered a self-imposed blackout period until its news conference on Dec.14.

On Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high, buoyed by gains in banks and telecom stocks AT&T and Verizon.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday on doubts production cuts promised by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has weighed on markets for more than two years.

North Sea Brent crude was down 65 cents a barrel at $53.28. U.S. light crude was down 70 cents at $50.23 a barrel.

Oil prices surged almost 20 per cent after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia announced last week that they would cut production next year in an effort to prop up markets.

But doubts have emerged over whether the planned cuts will be enough to rebalance the market.

Since the deal was announced, OPEC and Russia have reported record production and output elsewhere is also resilient.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday it expected domestic crude oil production for 2016 and 2017 to fall by less than previously expected.

“Investors are torn between hopes that producers will cut enough production to balance supply and demand, and fears that they won’t,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meet this weekend in Vienna to agree details of the output cut, which targets an overall reduction of around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC member Nigeria, exempt from the cuts, said on Wednesday it hoped to boost its oil production to 2.1 million bpd in January, up from 1.9 million bpd now.

“We will see whether belief in the (OPEC production) deal will hold,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. “There is a big discrepancy right now between expectations, perception and reality.”

Despite widespread skepticism, many analysts say 2017 will likely see a more balanced oil market.

“Oil markets are on track to tighten over 2017, which will be accelerated by OPEC’s decision to reduce production alongside non-OPEC countries,” said BMI Research. “If effectively implemented, we expect the global oil market will return to balance in Q1 2017.”

Oil production has been outpacing consumption by 1 to 2 million barrels per day since late 2014.

“The average annual oil price will be higher in 2017 than in 2016, with Brent at $55 per barrel for the year,” BMI Research said. The average 2016 Brent price has so far been $44.47 per barrel.

