Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, led by the energy group as oil prices recovered some lost ground, while financial shares seesawed ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,553.17, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar stabilized on Friday after hitting a nearly two-month low against its U.S. counterpart, helped by a recovery in oil prices, while the greenback pared some recent gains ahead of a speech by Ms. Yellen

Ms. Yellen is expected to reinforce expectations that the Fed will hike U.S. interest rates later this month.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as far-right candidate Marine Le Pen’s chances in France’s presidential election dimmed and economic data in Europe The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3398 to the greenback, or 74.64 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Thursday’s close of $1.3399, or 74.63 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3379, while it touched its weakest since Jan. 4 at $1.3422.

Increased expectations for Fed rate hikes overshadowed on Thursday data that showed stronger-than-expected growth for Canada’s economy in the fourth quarter, with the performance not expected to prod the Bank of Canada to change its cautious stance on interest rates.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held rates steady as it stayed focused on the “significant uncertainties” facing the economy, including the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Ms. Yellen’s speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.41 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 21,007.38, the S&P 500 was down 1.89 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,380.03 and the Nasdaq composite was down 6.93 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,854.29.

Ms. Yellen is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Executives Club of Chicago.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who has backed raising interest rates, is also scheduled to give a keynote address on monetary policy in New York at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Traders have priced in a 76-per-cent chance of a rate hike this month, compared with roughly 30 per cent at the start of the week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“The retreat in the indices this morning suggest investors are becoming more aware of the fact the interest rate trade is likely to weigh in the coming days,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

“We suspect she will likely suggest a rate hike this month.”

U.S. stock markets closed down on Thursday, as financials declined after surging a day earlier on increased expectations of a rate hike in March.

Investors also await a report from the Institute of Supply Management on its non-manufacturing index for February, which is expected to remain unchanged at 56.5. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Among stocks, Snap Inc, which closed up more than 40 per cent in its much-awaited market debut on Thursday, was up 8.4 percent at $26.35 in early trading.

Oil prices ticked higher on Friday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, as a weaker dollar encouraged buying but investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

Global benchmark Brent was up 7 cents at $55.15 a barrel at 1252 GMT, recovering some of Thursday’s losses that amounted to more than 2 per cent.

WTI futures traded at $52.64 a barrel, up 3 cents on the previous close.

“The market is range bound, therefore there is nothing surprising in seeing fresh buying after a big sell-off and of course the slightly weaker dollar is also helping oil recover,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The dollar slipped from a seven-week high on Friday ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.

A weaker greenback makes it more attractive to buy dollar-denominated currencies like oil futures.

“Because prices have failed once again to rise above their trading corridors, there is a growing risk of speculative selling,” said analysts at Commerzbank, suggesting further downside potential.

Oil’s gains were capped after concerns remained over non-OPEC compliance with a global deal to rein in oversupply.

Russia’s February oil output was unchanged from January at 11.11 million barrels per day (bpd), energy ministry data showed, with its cuts from October 2016 levels remaining at 100,000 bpd or a third of what was pledged by Moscow under its agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Official U.S. data also showed crude inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer rose for an eighth straight week to a record 520.2 million barrels last week.

But even as U.S. oil production rose and Russian output held steady, OPEC boosted already strong compliance with the group’s six-month deal to 94 percent, cutting output for a second month in February, a Reuters survey found.

Report Typo/Error