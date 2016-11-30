Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices rose more than 8 per cent on speculation that major oil producers were close to a deal on limiting output.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.72 per cent, or 108.7 points, to 15,108.53 in early trading..

Oil prices jumpedto a five-week high as some of the world’s largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the first time since 2008 in a last-ditch bid to support prices.

Brent crude futures for delivery in January were up $3.86, or 8.3 per cent, at $50.214 a barrel, recovering from a drop of nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday and on course for their biggest one-day move in nine months. Brent crude for delivery in February was up $3.94 at $51.26 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were $3.66 higher at $48.89 a barrel, a one-week high.

Canada’s economy accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years as it benefited from a rebound in oil exports, cementing expectations the central bank will keep interest rates steady next week.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized 3.5 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, slightly exceeding economists’ expectations of 3.4 per cent and picking up from a contraction of 1.3 per cent in the second quarter.

Last quarter brought the strongest pace of expansion since the second quarter of 2014 and topped the Bank of Canada’s forecast for 3.2-per-cent growth. The economy has struggled to regain sustained momentum since it fell into a brief recession early last year when it was hit by a drop in oil prices.

“It’s certainly a nice relief to see Canadian GDP numbers that are much stronger than expected in almost every major facet,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Canada’s main stock index fell to a one-week low on Tuesday as energy stocks slumped due to major oil exporters’ struggle to agree on terms of a planned production cut, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained after a solid earnings report.

In New York, Dow opened at a record high with the oil price rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.52 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 19,189.12, the S&P 500 was up 2.36 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,207.02 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.33 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,390.25.

Wall Street is on track for its best month since March, riding on a record rally that was sparked by Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Investors expect the market to benefit from Mr. Trump’s policies, including higher spending on infrastructure and simpler regulations in the healthcare and banking industries.

“We got a bounty of economic data today, but all of that probably takes a backseat in terms of our attention to oil,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

The ADP National Employment report showed that 216,000 jobs were added in the U.S. private sector this month, far more than the 165,000 that economists had expected.

The report is seen as a precursor to the more comprehensive monthly jobs data due Friday that includes hiring in the private and public sectors.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3 per cent in October, according to a report by the Commerce Department.

Traders have priced in an 89-per-cent chance of the Fed raising interest rates at its meeting next month, according to Thomson Reuters data, and Friday’s employment numbers will play a big role in the central bank’s deliberations.

Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak in Washington, while Cleveland Fed president and voting member Loretta Mester is due to speak in Pittsburgh.

U.S. stocks ended with slight gains on Tuesday as a surge in health stocks managed to limit the drag from energy shares.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed its first output limiting deal in eight years, an OPEC source told Reuters as the debates continued in Vienna on the exact size of each member’s cuts.

Key OPEC member Saudi Arabia said it was prepared to accept “a big hit” on its own production and agree to arch-rival Iran freezing output at pre-sanctions levels.

“It does rather look as though OPEC is going to come to an agreement,” said Colin Smith, director of oil and gas research at Panmure Gordon in London.

A preliminary agreement struck in Algiers in September set an output cap at around 32.5-33 million barrels per day compared with the current 33.64 million bpd.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC was indeed focusing on reducing output to a ceiling of 32.5 million bpd and hoped Russia and other non-OPEC producers would contribute a cut of another 0.6 million bpd.

“The extent of the (price) move shows no one wants to miss the boat. There must be a general consensus that there will be a cut, whether it’s going to be bullish, I don’t know, but it’s the domino effect,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

Traders said markets were jittery and prices could swing sharply in either direction depending on developments in Vienna.

Iran and Iraq have been resisting pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail production, making it harder for the group to reach an agreement on output cuts.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and ANZ said oil prices would quickly fall to the low $40s a barrel if OPEC fails to strike a deal to cut output.

