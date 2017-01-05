U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time in the new year on Thursday due to a drop in financials as investors assess economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.42 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 19,929.74, the S&P 500 was down 1.72 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,269.03 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 8.89 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 5,485.90.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite bucked the trend and opened higher, up 52.97 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,569.72 to a more than two-year high, led by the materials and energy groups as gold and oil prices gained.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar added 0.13 to 75.25 cents (U.S.), continuing its gains this week and reaching its highest level since Dec. 14. The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose and the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Almost every Fed policymaker said Trump’s promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending could stoke higher inflation and require faster interest rate hikes, the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting showed on Wednesday.

Adding to the slightly downbeat sentiment, a report showed the U.S. private sector added 153,000 jobs in December, fewer than economists’ expectation of 170,000.

The report sets a precedent to Friday’s non-farm payrolls data that includes hiring in both private and public sectors.

“Overall it looks like investors will be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Labor Department report tomorrow,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

U.S. stocks rallied for nearly two months since Trump’s victory, taking the Dow tantalizingly close to the historic 20,000 mark. However, some analysts warned the market was poised for a potential correction.

“There is a growing gap between expectations for stimulus measures versus what likely will be the reality, so we might get some buyer’s remorse when the market realizes that all these changes will not happen as quickly as they expect,” Clark said.

Department store stocks took a beating in premarket trading. Macy’s dropped 10.2 per cent and Kohl’s 14 per cent after both cut profit forecasts due to weak holiday sales. Nordstrom and J.C. Penney lost about 5 per cent each.

Alexion Pharma rose 5.4 per cent to $133.91 after the drug maker said it did not see a need to restate its previously issued results, following an investigation related to sales practices of its blood disorder drug Soliris.

In Toronto, Penn West Petroleum gained 2.5 per cent after boosting its 2017 budget and naming a new chief financial officer.

Kelt Exploration rose 6.25 per cent, Parkland Fuel was up 3 per cent and Telus gained 1 per cent after the stock was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

