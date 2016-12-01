Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, led by a more than 2-per-cent gain for the energy group as oil extended its rally on an OPEC deal to cut output.

Crude oil prices were up more than 1 per cent, building on big gains made after OPEC and Russia agreed to restrict production.

The surge in oil prices on Wednesday boosted Canadian energy companies and pushed the country’s main stock index to a near 18-month intraday high.

The S&P TSX index was up 48.86 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,131.71 in early trading.

U.S. stocks also opened higher on Thursday, the first trading day of December, as oil rally continued, lifting shares of energy companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.17 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 19,177.75, the S&P 500 was up 2.92 points, or 0.13 perc ent, at 2,201.73 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.43 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 5,325.11.

Gains in energy shares pushed the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time highs on Wednesday, but Wall Street lost initial momentum after utility and technology stocks slipped.

The Dow closed slightly higher on Wednesday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq finished in negative territory.

A report showed jobless claims last week rose to a five-month high of 268,000 last week, but came below the 300,000 mark for 91 straight weeks - a threshold that indicates a healthy labor market.

Investors will get a reading on the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI), which likely rose to 52.2 in November from 51.9 the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve could pull the trigger on interest rates when its policymakers meet this month. Improving economic data and Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election have increased the odds of a hike to 90 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Labor Department’s report on monthly hiring data, due on Friday, could influence Fed’s decision on rates.

“Any type of give-back without massive selling pressures are healthy signs for the overall market and provide an opportunity for people to get in,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

Oil prices rose $1 a barrel on Thursday, building on big gains made after OPEC and Russia agreed to restrict production, even as analysts warned other producers were likely to top up supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Wednesday its first oil output reduction since 2008 after de-facto leader Saudi Arabia accepted “a big hit” and dropped a demand that arch-rival Iran also slash output.

The deal also included the group’s first coordinated action with non-OPEC member Russia in 15 years. On Thursday, Azerbaijan said it was also willing to engage in talks on cuts.

“OPEC, it seems, has gone for the most bullish option,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

“OPEC has done its best to stabilize the market in the $50-$60 price range, but if they fail to deliver in the coming months, make no mistake, oil prices will fall well below the $40 mark again.”

Benchmark Brent crude for February rose $1.10 a barrel to a high of $52.94 and traded around $52.90, up $1.06. On Wednesday, the expired January Brent contract ended up $4.09 or 8.8 per cent at $50.47.

U.S. light crude oil was up $1 a barrel at $50.44.

The OPEC deal triggered frenzied trading, with Brent futures trading volumes for February and March, when the supply cut will start to be visible in the market, hitting record volumes.

The March 2017 Brent futures contract traded a record 783,000 lots of 1,000 barrels each on Wednesday, worth $39 billion and beating a previous record of just over 600,000 reached in September.

Despite the agreed deal, doubts were widespread.

“Scepticism remains on individual countries’ follow-through, which is keeping prices below year-to-date highs (of $53.73 per barrel in October) for now,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Oil prices are still only at September-October levels - when plans for a cut were first announced - and crude prices are less than half mid-2014 levels, when the oil price began to collapse.

OPEC produces a third of global oil, or around 33.6 million bpd, and the deal aims to reduce output by 1.2 million bpd from January 2017, similar to January 2016 levels.

Analysts said the cuts could leave the field open for other producers, especially U.S. shale drillers.

“We do not believe that oil prices can sustainably remain above $55 per barrel, with global production responding first and foremost in the U.S.,” Goldman Sachs said.

