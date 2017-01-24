Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade as gains for energy and materials stocks amid higher commodity prices offset losses for the heavyweight financial group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.27 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,509.40 shortly after dipping into negative territory.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

With earnings gathering pace, investors are hoping that corporate performance can justify market valuations, given the recent rally that drove Wall Street to record highs.

Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 6.6 per cent in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S stocks dipped on Monday after Trump warned of border taxes and signed orders to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific trade deal. He has also vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“Whether it is political, economics or earnings, something needs to show up to give investors another boost of confidence that better times lie ahead,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments.

Speaking to chief executives of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, Mr. Trump said he wanted to see new auto plants built in the United States, while reiterating his plans to cut taxes and regulations.

GM and Ford’s stock were slightly higher, while Fiat rose 4.4 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 4.39 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 19,804.24, the S&P 500 was up 2.87 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,268.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.32 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 5,570.26.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 1.2-per-cent rise in the materials index.

Among the five Dow stocks that reported results, 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon fell between 1.1 per cent and 4 per cent.

DuPont rose 1.7 per cent and gave the Dow its biggest boost after reporting fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations.

Yahoo rose 3.3 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be completed in the second quarter.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on evidence that the global market is tightening as lower production by OPEC and other exporters drains stocks, though increased drilling in the United States could keep a lid on prices.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 40 cents at $55.63 a barrel, while U.S. light crude was 40 cents higher at $53.15.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and big producers outside the group said on Sunday that of the almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to remove from the market starting on Jan. 1, 1.5 million bpd had already been cut.

Ministers have been engaged in a campaign of “bullish rhetoric,” talking up their deal to make sure the market responds positively, said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

“Call it a charm offensive or determination to succeed,” Varga said. “One thing is certain: the level and the depth of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers is unprecedented.”

Bernstein Energy said global oil inventories declined by 24 million barrels to 5.7 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter. This amounts to about 60 days of world oil consumption.

“This is the biggest quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2013, confirming that inventory builds are now reversing as the market shifts from oversupply to undersupply,” Bernstein analysts said in a note to clients.

Iraq’s oil minister said on Monday that most major oil companies working in its territory were participating in output reductions agreed as part of the OPEC deal.

However, the reduction in supply by OPEC is being offset by an increase in U.S. production as prices rise.

U.S. drillers added the most rigs in nearly four years, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed on Friday, extending an eight-month drilling recovery.

U.S. oil production has risen by more than 6 percent since mid-2016, though it remains 7 percent below the 2015 peak. It is back to levels reached in late 2014, when strong U.S. crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

“The rising oil supply from the United States in coming months is likely to preclude any further increase in oil prices,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“In view of the record-high optimism exhibited by speculative financial investors, we see a risk of falling prices.”

