Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, while the Dow breached the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump’s speech reassured investors.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.85 per cent, or 130.8 points, to 15,530.05 in early trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 184.17 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 20,996.41, the S&P 500 was up 18.65 points, or 0.789037 per cent, at 2,382.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 49.66 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 5,875.10.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a fresh five-week low against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, pressured by increased chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March.

The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after hawkish comments from two of the Fed’s top officials overshadowed Mr. Trump’s first major policy speech to Congress.

Chances of a Fed rate hike this month rose to 71 per cent from 35 per cent the day before, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In contrast, economists expect the Bank of Canada to leave its policy rate on hold at 0.50 percent on Wednesday and further wait until the second quarter of next year before hiking.

In January, the central bank said an interest rate cut was still possible depending on risks, including “material consequences” if Trump enacts protectionist policies.

Mr. Trump did not comment on the most pressing tax issue facing Congress, a proposed border adjustment tax to boost exports over imports.The Canadian dollar would be among the biggest losers if the border tax were implemented, analysts say.

At 9:18 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3334 to the greenback, or 75.00 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday’s close of $1.3281, or 75.30 U.S. cents

In his first address to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a “massive” tax relief, make a $1-trillion effort on infrastructure and overhaul Obamacare.

His comments, though lacking in detail, helped underscore his pro-growth stance that has pushed Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally.

However, the markets were more focused on comments on Tuesday from a handful of Federal Reserve officials, including the influential New York Fed President William Dudley, who said the case for tightening monetary policy had become “a lot more compelling.”

“The markets are trading higher on the softer approach by the President,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

“The dollar and yields are moving higher as next theme of the market, the ‘Fed’ overrides the Trump effect.”

The probability of a March rate hike jumped to 67.5 per cent from roughly 30 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data, following the comments from Fed officials. The central bank’s policy-setting body meets on March 14-15.

The U.S. dollar jumped 0.79 per cent to mark its biggest one-day gain since Dec. 15, while shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup rose about 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 1.308 percent, the highest since August 2009, while the gap between them and their German equivalents increased to its widest since 2000.

Ms. Yellen, who has said a rate increase could happen in an upcoming meeting, is scheduled to speak on Friday. Meanwhile, investors will closely watch Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard’s comments on Wednesday for her take on rates.

A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in January, while inflation pushed higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke its 12-day record streak on Tuesday as retail stocks declined and investors remained cautious ahead of Trump’s late evening speech.

At the same time gains in mining and bank stocks took Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index to an all-time high, buoyed by U.S. rate rise expectations and higher metals prices.

The premium investors demand for holding French bonds over German ones hit a one-month low after right-wing French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, whose campaign has been dogged by an investigation into alleged misuse of taxpayers’ money, vowed to stay in the race.

Analysts said the decision by Mr. Fillon to stay in the running would strengthen the market favorite, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, who polls show would easily beat far-right anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen in a final run-off.

The decision helped French stocks, already doing well after strong earnings reports, climb 1.7 per cent to a 15-month high.

“The word from Fillon is that he soldiers on regardless, and that leaves Macron as the candidate most likely to win in terms of betting probabilities,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O’Hagan, in Paris.

Along with French and British stocks, Germany’s DAX index also outperformed, with a 1.4-per-cent daily rise, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.2 per cent.

Banks were the top sectoral performers in Europe, with the pan-European banking index up 2.4 per cent, set for its best gains in more than a month, on expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike.

The global MSCI ACWI index, which has risen more than 10 per cent since Mr. Trump’s election in November, was flat, with gains in Europe offsetting earlier falls in Asia.

A raft of surveys pointing to stronger factory activity in China, Japan and other parts of Asia were largely overshadowed by Trump’s speech.

Trump pledged to overhaul the immigration system, improve jobs and wages for Americans and deliver “massive” tax relief to the middle class and tax cuts for companies, but offered few clues on how they would be achieved.

In commodity markets, oil prices edged up as investors took heart from strict OPEC compliance with its pledge to cut output, though evidence of increasing U.S. production capped gains.

The stronger dollar weighed on gold, which dropped 0.3 per cent to 1,244.36 an ounce, extending Tuesday’s decline.

The greenback’s strength also inflicted modest losses on emerging stocks and currencies, though buoyant manufacturing data across the developing world allowed equity markets from India to Hungary to buck the weaker trend.

