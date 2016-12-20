Canada’s main stock index rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, led by the financial and energy groups as oil gained, while shares of BlackBerry Ltd climbed after the company reported an adjusted profit that beat expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.98 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,291.83, shortly after the open.

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as investors appeared to have shrugged off the potential impact from increased political tensions following Monday’s deadly attacks in Turkey and Germany.

Investors also held off from making big bets in the last full week of trading before the holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.88 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 19,931.94. The S&P 500 gained 4.91 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,267.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.04 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,473.48.

Wall Street extended a recent rally on Monday but finished the session short of earlier highs as risk aversion set in following the killing of Russian ambassador to Turkey in Ankara and a truck attack in Germany.

“2016 is ending with tragic incidents in Turkey and Germany, but investors have become so fast in digesting bad news, and this explains the resilience in financial markets,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the Nov. 8 presidential election, with the S&P rising nearly 6 per cent on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average is less than 1 per cent away from 20,000, a level it has never breached.

“We’re looking at a higher opening today but the lack of any major economic news and the fact that market shrugged off Monday’s events means stocks will drift in an upwards trend,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on forecasts of a steep draw in U.S. crude stocks that could indicate global oversupply is starting to shrink.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading up 56 cents, or 1 per cent, at $55.48 a barrel at 1329 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 29 cents at $52.41 a barrel, not far off a one-week high of $52.52.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected weekly U.S. crude oil inventories to show a draw of 2.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16.

Stocks fell more than expected in data published last week, lifting expectations for another large drop in this week’s data.

A deal to cut global supply among OPEC and non-OPEC producers struck this month has boosted oil prices to 17-month highs. The gains have set up 2016 to be the first year since 2012 in which Brent has risen.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Russian newspaper Vedomosti that Russia may extend a production cut beyond the first half of 2017 if needed.

“We are in a wait-and-see mood after OPEC newsflow caused much volatility,” said Frank Klumpp, oil analyst at Stuttgart-based Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. “The new balance seems to be between $53 and $57 a barrel on Brent for the next weeks.”

Asia is seen posting its biggest net additions to refining capacity in three years in 2017, further boosting demand for crude in the world’s largest and fastest-growing oil-consuming region.

The increase amounts to roughly an additional 1.5 per cent of refining capacity on top of Asia’s total installed capacity of nearly 29 million barrels per day.

Still, traders see no outright supply shortage for Asian refineries, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is shielding most of its Asian customers from the planned cuts.

