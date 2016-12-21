Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day as higher oil prices supported the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.83 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,302.79, shortly after the open. Six of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still flirting with the elusive 20,000 mark, a day after both it and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.92 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 19,963.7.

The S&P 500 was down 1.55 points, or 0.068259 per cent, at 2,269.21.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.56 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 5,481.38.

The Dow, first calculated in 1896, closed on Tuesday at a record high for the 17th time since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election and just 25 points shy of 20,000, a level it has never reached.

The blue-chip index has been threatening to breach the historic mark for the last several days, but has failed to do so.

U.S. stocks have been roaring ahead since the election, with the Dow up 9 per cent and the S&P 500 6 per cent on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

“We’re looking at a relatively quiet morning as investors wind down ahead of the holiday weekend,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“The market has been rallying since the election and these minor pauses are welcome and necessary as traders take some profit.”

Still, there are concerns that the recent rally has made stocks too expensive. The S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected 12-month earnings, well above the 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Oil rose on Wednesday, driven by expectations for a decline in U.S. crude inventories and bringing price gains for December to 10 percent, which would be the strongest performance in the final month of the year in six years.

Brent crude oil futures were up 32 cents on the day at $55.67 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 30 cents to $53.60 a barrel.

Brent’s rally is its largest so far for any December since 2010, thanks to an unprecedented wave of investor buying ahead of an anticipated drop in supply from some of the world’s top exporters next year.

“Oil seems determined to end the year on a high note. Pre-holiday thinned trading and a fresh 14-year high for the dollar index failed to dampen bullish spirits,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock said in a note.

Hourly volume in the front-month contract was around 2,300 lots on Wednesday, compared with an average of 2,400 for hourly volume in the second half of December, according to trading data from the InterContinental Exchange.

An expected drop in U.S. crude stocks helped underpin the market during Asian trading, but analysts said the effect may be short-lived.

“The ... statistics can be taken as a positive input but U.S. statistics in the last days of the year have little medium-term significance as they can include some data noise for the end-year accounting, which then gets corrected in the first weeks of the new year,” Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen for a fifth consecutive week, by 2.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll. [EIA/S]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release weekly inventory data at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

French bank Societe Generale said the agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading producers to cut production from January “should push crude prices ... to the $50-60 range in 2017.”

Oil markets are expected to remain well supplied despite the planned reductions.

Russia’s 2016 oil output is expected to total 547.5 million tonnes (11 million barrels per day), a 2.5 percent increase from the previous year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters late on Tuesday.

Taking advantage of plentiful and relatively cheap crude, refiners especially in Asia are churning out more fuel than the market can absorb.

