Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.01 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,498.30, shortly after the open. Just four of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven assets following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks on the strength of the dollar and British Prime Minister Theresa May’s comments on Brexit.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.73 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 19,841, the S&P 500 was down 6.71 points, or 0.294992 per cent, at 2,267.93 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.65 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 5,554.47.

Globally, stocks and the dollar fell and gold rose on Tuesday as investors turned wary after Mr. Trump said the U.S. currency was too strong, while sterling jumped as Ms. May promised parliament a vote on Brexit.

Mr. Trump’s remarks that dollar strength was hurting competitiveness pushed the greenback down across the board, especially against sterling. The pound rose sharply after May pledged lawmakers would have a vote on whatever deal she can negotiate with the European Union.

Ms. May said Britain would leave the EU’s single market but would seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.

The pound rose as high as $1.2342, up 2.5 per cent on the day and sterling’s biggest daily rise against the dollar since 2008. With the pound priced for bad news -- it hit $1.1983 on Monday, its weakest, barring an Oct. 7 “flash crash”, for more than three decades -- Ms. May’s words were enough to lift the currency.

“The one revelation that stood out though was the intention to put any deal before parliament, which in theory should tip the balance slightly further away from a hard Brexit even if May acknowledged that we will not be seeking access to the single market,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda said in a note

The yen hit a six-week high of 112.74 against the U.S. currency as investors sought shelter from the mounting political risk of a week that also includes Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

“We see the dollar overvalued against all the main currencies,” said asset manager Allianz’s chief economist, Stefan Hofrichter.

Investors are seeking clarity on Mr. Trump’s policies after campaign pledges on tax cuts and government spending helped lift stocks and the dollar and were deemed positive for growth.

In remarks to the Wall Street Journal published on its website late on Monday, however, Mr. Trump said U.S. companies could not compete with China “because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us”.

Safe-haven investments such as gold and government debt also gained.

The U.S. dollar was down 0.6 per cent against a basket of currencies, with the euro up 0.6 per cent just shy of $1.07.

Britain’s FTSE 100 share index fell 0.8 per cent, extending losses as Ms. May spoke. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.2 per cent, led by financials.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.5 per cent at its lowest in nearly a month. MSCI’s benchmark index of global stocks rose 0.2 per cent.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries, regarded as among the world’s safest investments, fell. Ten-year yields lifted off the day’s lows but were down 3.3 basis points at 2.35 per cent. German equivalents, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2.8 bps to 0.23 per cent.

Gold hit $1,218 an ounce, its highest in nearly eight weeks, in the run-up to Ms. May’s speech before retreating to $1,213, still up 0.8 per cent on the day. It has risen for seven consecutive days.

“Gold is going to do very well in the first half of the year due to Brexit concerns, Chinese currency pressure and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s policies,” said Richard Xu, fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

Copper fell for a second successive day, having been under pressure around the turn of the year from a strong dollar. The metal stood at $5,800 a tonne, down 1.1 per cent on the day.

Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 70 cents a barrel to $56.56.

