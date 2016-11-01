Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by energy and mining stocks as oil and gold climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.34 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 14,841.61, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The pace of Canadian economic growth slowed as expected in August, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Canada will maintain its cautious stance.

The 0.2 percent advance was in line with a Reuters poll of economists. July’s growth was revised lower to 0.4 per cent from an initially reported 0.5-per-cent increase.

While that supported expectations that the economy bounced back in the third quarter, economists expect the strength of the rebound will wane in the final quarter of the year. The economy contracted in the second quarter due to the impact of wildfires in Alberta.

Much of August’s output growth came from goods-producing sectors, including mining and construction. Activity in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector rose 1.4 percent, driven by a surge in potash mining due to higher exports for the commodity.

Oil and gas extraction rose 0.9 per cent as production capacity returned to levels seen before maintenance shutdowns in April and wildfires in northern Alberta in May.

Wall Street started the month on a positive note, a day after all three major indexes recorded their worst monthly performance since January.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.49 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 18,170.91, the S&P 500 gained 5.02 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,131.17 and the Nasdaq composite added 11.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,201.09.

Investors have been cautious about taking large positions due to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and with the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates before the year ends.

The market is also watching the outcome of the Fed meeting, which begins on Tuesday. While traders doubt the Fed will raise interest rates this week, they will be looking for signs to firm up their expectations for a hike at the central bank’s meeting next month.

Chances of a rate hike in December were at around 78 per cent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election.

Democrat Hillary Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

“The market is expected to be range bound until the election results next week,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“The latest Clinton news has caused some uncertainty because the market had priced in her winning the election.”

The S&P 500 index ended October with a 1.9 percent drop, the third straight month of decline. Still, the benchmark index is up about 4 per cent for the year.

S&P 500 companies looked set to snap a long streak of quarterly earnings decline, with a number of companies reporting strong results. Profits are expected to have risen 3.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil held just above one-month lows on Tuesday, following its largest one-day slide in more than five weeks although analysts said the prospect of a more substantial price recovery was limited.

The market remains weighed down by record output from the world’s largest exporters, and mounting uncertainty that OPEC and its rivals can do much to tackle a two-year global surplus.

Oil prices hit their highest in a year in October after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said at a meeting in Algeria in late September it had agreed to limit production that is around record highs to help erode the surplus.

But a growing number of countries that say they are either unwilling, or unable to cut, has cast doubt on the group’s ability to reach an effective deal when it meets on Nov. 30.

Brent January crude futures were up 12 cents at $48.73 a barrel, having fallen by nearly 3 per cent the day before in their biggest one-day drop since Sept. 23.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 17 cents on the day at $46.69 a barrel, but off a session low of $46.56, following Monday’s near-4 percent drop.

“We had a very strong sell-off yesterday and oil is bouncing a little bit this morning,” said Olivier Jakob from Swiss-based consultancy Petromatrix.

“But Brent has fallen back to the lowest since the meeting in Algiers and basically, most, if not all of the OPEC premium has been wiped out and speculators are still very long in crude oil ... at the end of the month, we do run the risk that (they) will be selling.”

OPEC has called upon major producers outside of the group to agree to limit output, but with limited success so far. Top oil producer Russia has said it will consider freezing output.

Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday his country would not cut output, particularly as the Kashagan field ramps up to a target of 200,000 bpd by the end of this year.

“The lack of an agreement so far has pushed oil prices sharply lower, with weakening oil fundamentals warranting oil prices in the low $40s a barrel in our view, if OPEC is unable to deliver a convincing agreement,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

“Even if the fear of such low prices leads OPEC to deliver an agreement on November 30, we reiterate our view that the odds of it succeeding are low.”

OPEC officials approved on Monday a document outlining the exporter group’s long-term strategy, in a sign its members are making progress in ironing out differences over how and when to manage production levels and, ultimately, oil prices.

The approval of the document has been repeatedly postponed with OPEC price hawks such as Algeria and Iran saying the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should be prepared to defend oil prices by cutting production.

