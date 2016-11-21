Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters)
Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil prices supported shares of energy companies, while the materials and financials groups also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.73 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 14,954.76. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the three major indexes closing in on record highs, supported by higher oil prices and the lingering effects of the post U.S. election rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.23 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 18,905.16.

The S&P 500 was up 6.13 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,188.03.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.88 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 5,336.39.

