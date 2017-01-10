Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for the materials group and a jump in the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International as the drugmaker sells assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.49 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,430,44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Valeant was up over 10 per cent to $22.36 in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors await the earnings season to assess if fourth-quarter corporate performance justifies Wall Street’s record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.77 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 19,862.61, the S&P 500 remained unchanged at 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.12 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 5,536.94.

Investors are also waiting for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference on Wednesday, his first since his election win in November, for further clarity on his promised policy changes.

U.S. equities have been on a record-breaking surge since the Nov. 8 election of Mr. Trump, who has pledged tax cuts, simpler regulation and fiscal stimulus.

However, the rally’s momentum has stalled of late as investors now wait to see if he can deliver on those promises and as valuations soar - the S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14.

“It’s the increasing weight of valuation in the market that maybe leading to less enthusiasm in 2017. The dollar is going to be a very important factor for the earnings season,” said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist, North America for Russell Investments.

“We expect a choppy, range-bound U.S. equity market until we get more clarity on earnings.”

The dollar index has risen 4.3 per cent since Trump’s victory. A strong dollar crimps U.S. companies’ revenue from overseas markets.

However, S&P 500 companies overall are set to post their strongest quarterly growth in three years, with earnings estimated to have risen 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wall Street’s march has pushed Dow Jones Industrial Average to within a hair’s breadth of hitting the 20,000-point mark, helped largely by a frenetic run up in bank stocks.

Big banks including JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo will provide the first peek into how companies fared in the quarter when they report on Friday.

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after a sharp sell-off as a fall in the dollar triggered a bout of short-covering, but analysts said the market looked vulnerable to further falls.

Rising oil prices through December encouraged investors to buy large volumes of crude oil futures contracts and many of these “long” positions are likely to be unwound unless the market stays strong, analysts and brokers say.

“I see this as a dead cat bounce,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “Oil is unlikely to recover until the longs have been reduced.”

Tamas Varga, analyst at London broker PVM, agreed:

“We are seeing some short covering on the back of a weaker dollar,” Varga said. “We might see stronger prices today after yesterday’s big fall, but the market should weaken in coming days. I believe we are going lower.”

Oil is priced in dollars, so a weaker dollar tends to encourage buying by consumers holding other currencies.

Brent crude was up 10 cents a barrel at $55.04. U.S. light crude oil was up 10 cents at $52.06.

Both crude contracts fell more than $2 a barrel, or around 4 percent, on Monday on doubts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key oil producers would cut output as promised to try to reduce a global oversupply.

OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia appear to be reducing production but it is not clear whether other big producers such as Iraq will follow suit.

Iraq said on Tuesday it would raise crude exports from its main Basra port to an all-time high in February.

“The market rallied more on faith than fact, so there is plenty of room for disappointment if producers fail to deliver cuts,” Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodities strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Supplies are also increasing in North America.

The average Canadian rig count for December 2016 was 209, up 36 from the 173 counted in November 2016, and up 49 from the 160 counted in December 2015, said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Services International in Dubai.

“A 30 percent increase in Canadian rigs in a year ... The bear in me is well and truly back,” Stanley said.

