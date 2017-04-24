The Nasdaq hit a record high and the TSX rose at the open on Monday with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.28 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 15691.76 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after the French election result boosted investors’ appetite for risk and also as data showed domestic wholesale trade fell less than expected.

Euro zone stock indexes were headed for their best day in almost two years after the market’s favored candidate won the first round of the French election. That reduced the risk of another shock like ‘Brexit,’ Britain’s impending exit from the European Union, that could weigh on the global economic outlook.

Canada’s commodity-linked currency tends to benefit from improved economic sentiment.

Canadian wholesale trade declined in February after four months of gains amid weakness in the household goods and food sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The 0.2-per-cent decrease was not as steep as the 1.0 per cent decline economists had forecast. Sales volumes fell 0.4 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3456 to the greenback, or 74.32 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday’s close of $1.3503, or 73.91 U.S. cents.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3500, while it touched its strongest since April 19 at $1.3410.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.56 points, or 1.03 percent, at 20,760.32, the S&P 500 was up 25.41 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,374.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.55 points, or 1.18 percent, at 5,980.08.

Euro zone stocks headed for their best day in almost two years and the euro briefly vaulted to five-month peaks on Monday, after the market’s favored candidate won the first round of the French election, reducing the risk of another Brexit-like shock.

The victory for pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron, who is now expected to beat right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in a deciding vote next month, sent the bluechip euro zone STOXX 50 index up 3.9 per cent, France’s CAC40 over 4 per cent and bank stocks up almost 7 per cent.

Traders top-sliced some of the euro’s overnight gains, but it was still up more than 1 per cent on the U.S. dollar, more than 2 per cent against the yen and 1.1 per cent on the pound ahead of U.S. trading.

“It (the first round result) has come out in line with the market’s expectations so you have something of a risk rally as there was a bit of a risk-premium built into all markets,” said James Binny, head of currency at State Street Global Advisors.

There was also an unwinding of safe-haven trades.

Shorter-term German bonds saw their biggest sell-off since the end of 2015 as investors piled back into French as well as Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Greek debt.

The Japanese yen’s fall was widespread, the market’s so-called fear-guage, the VIX volatility index, plunged the most since November and gold saw its biggest tumble of the year so far.

Macron’s pledges of gradual deregulation in France and cuts in state expenditure and the civil service are the kind of talk global financial markets like to hear.

Le Pen wants to print money to finance expanded welfare payments and tax cuts, ditch the euro currency and possibly pull out of the EU, all of which raise huge uncertainties.

“Good that @EmmanuelMacron succeeded with his policy for a strong EU and social market economy. Wishing him all the best for the next two weeks,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman tweeted.

Investors are gearing up for the busiest result week in at least a decade, with more than 190 S&P 500 companies, including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft due to report.

Asia also saw a risk rally. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.5 per cent as the yen retreated, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3 per cent.

Shanghai shares fell 1.7 per cent after state media signaled Beijing would tolerate more market volatility as regulators clamp down on riskier financing.

But Mr. Macron’s success set the tone.

The euro jumped in relief, and was last up 1.1 per cent at $1.0845, having been as far as $1.0940, the highest since early November just after Donald Trump’s U.S. election win.

The safe-haven yen slipped across the board with the euro surging as much 2.4 per cent to 119.77 yen while the U.S. dollar gained 1.1 per cent to 110.29 yen.

“I am a bit surprised by the strength of rally because this result itself is not that surprising,” said Barclays’ head of European research, Philippe Gudin de Vallerin.

“But we have a relief for Europe in a way that the worst case scenario has been avoided and that is why we have seen the rally in all markets,” he said, adding there was also hope Macron would strengthen the key Franco-German relationship.

Wall Street on Friday had only a modest lift from news President Donald Trump would announce the broad outline of his proposed tax package on Wednesday.

“Markets are skeptical that the real details will be forthcoming,” said analysts at ANZ in a note.

“There is also plenty of conjecture about whether any tax cuts will be able to be revenue neutral, and that could affect their ease of passage through Congress.”

Investors were also keeping a wary eye on tensions in the Korean peninsula.

North Korea said on Sunday it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, in the latest sign of rising tension as Trump called the leaders of China and Japan to discuss the situation.

South Korea responded by asking Washington about holding joint drills with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it approaches waters off the Korean peninsula.

Oil prices recovered some lost ground on Monday after big losses last week, driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017, although a rise in U.S. drilling capped gains.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents to $52.34 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures added 41 cents to reach $50.03 a barrel.

Prices fell steeply last week on the back of stubbornly high crude supplies, despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year.

Oil prices on Monday received a respite after a panel of OPEC and other allied producers recommended an extension of cuts into the second half of 2017, a source said.

“This no longer comes as any surprise, given that the influential Arab Gulf neighboring states had last week already expressed support for an extension to the agreed cuts,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Leading Gulf oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait gave a clear signal at a conference in Abu Dhabi last week that OPEC planned to extend the supply reduction deal.

An expected fall in Iranian production also lent markets some support on Monday, traders said.

Iran’s crude oil exports are set to hit a 14-month low in May, suggesting the country is struggling to raise exports after clearing out stocks stored on tankers.

Iranian oil exports, especially to its core markets in Asia, had soared since sanctions were eased in January 2016.

But rising U.S. drilling and production has tempered the bullish sentiment, with investors cutting bullish bets on rising ICE Brent crude futures and options by 9,811 contracts to 427,433 lots in the week to April 18.

In the week to April 21, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 14th week in a row, to 688 rigs, extending an 11-month recovery that is expected to boost U.S. shale production in May by the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

Since a trough in May 27, 2016, U.S. producers had added 372 oil rigs, a rise of 118 percent, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

U.S. crude production is at 9.25 million bpd, up almost 10 percent since mid-2016, approaching the level of OPEC’s top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Report Typo/Error