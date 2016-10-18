Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as a weak U.S. dollar propped up metal and oil prices.

The S&P TSX index was up 84.82 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 14,669.81 in early trading.

The index edged higher on Monday, led by gains for the materials group as gold rose, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

U.S. stocks opened higher amid broad gains on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs’ profit jump boosted financial companies and the Dow, while Netflix’s surge buoyed consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 99.2 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 18,185.6.

The S&P 500 was up 15.62 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 2,142.12.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 53.74 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 5,253.56.

Shares of Netflix surged 17 per cent early after the video streaming website added many more subscribers in the third quarter than expected.

Goldman rose 2.3 per cent and lifted shares of other banks after the company’s third-quarter results blew past Wall Street estimates as it raked in higher trading revenue.

A slew of better-than-expected earnings, including from big U.S. banks, in recent days have led analysts to narrow their estimate for the drop in third-quarter profit at S&P 500 companies to 0.1 per cent from their earlier view of 0.7 per cent.

Of the 37 S&P 500 companies that have reported results until Monday, 78 percent have reported earnings that have topped analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The markets are expecting an inflection point as we move from the third to the fourth quarter, and so what they will be parsing in management guidance is for view that earnings turn positive in the fourth quarter,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.

A report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices rose 0.3 per cent in September, after rising 0.2 per cent the previous month, due to strong gains in gasoline and rents.

The dollar fell from the seven-month high it held for the past five days after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Monday that the U.S. economy was very close to its employment and inflation goals, but warned on any rash changes to monetary policy.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and the notion that global markets oversupply may be moderating, ahead of a November meeting of OPEC producers that could decide to cut production.

A proposal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut or cap output helped lift crude prices above $50, but not much more because market participants doubt the cartel’s ability to strike and implement a concrete deal.

But several analysts have now said a two-year global supply glut could be receding if the latest oil inventories are taken into account. They say that stocks are not as high as usual ahead of the winter fuels season.

Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $51.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 45 cents, at $50.39.

Traders said a drop in the dollar away from seven-month highs the previous day supported crude. A lower dollar makes fuel purchases cheaper for countries using other currencies domestically.

Analysts at Bernstein Energy also pointed to a slower build in global oil inventories.

“Global oil inventories (industry and government) increased by 17 million barrels to 5.618 billion barrels in 3Q16. This is the smallest build since 4Q14, confirming that inventory builds are slowing as the market comes back into balance,” it said.

Citi Bank pointed to an overall drop in inventories in the United States, Japan, Singapore and Europe of 35.9 million barrels. Analysts at Wood Mackenzie have forecast a balanced market by the end of the year.

