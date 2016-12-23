Canadian stocks rose slightly on Friday as investors gear up for Christmas holidays.

The S&P TSX index was up 29.34 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,335.23 shortly after opening.

The benchmark stock index climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday, led by energy and telecom shares, after the nation’s telecom regulator ruled that broadband internet access will be considered a basic service.

Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted at the start of the fourth quarter due to widespread weakness in the manufacturing sector and a decline in oil and gas extraction, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The gross domestic product was down 0.3 per cent in October, falling below economists’ expectations for no growth. September was revised slightly higher to growth of 0.4 per cent from an originally reported 0.3 percent.

The decline in October came after four consecutive months of growth and was likely to reinforce expectations that the economy slowed at the end of the year following a strong rebound in the third quarter.

U.S. stocks opened little changed in what appeared to be a quiet session on Friday as investors geared up for the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.99 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 19,908.89.

The S&P 500 was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,260.58.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.99 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 5,444.43

Volumes have been muted this week, which is also the last full week of trading this year. U.S. markets are shut for the Christmas holiday on Monday.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in retailers as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will boost the economy.

The decline pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average further away from the 20,000 mark after it came very close to breaching the historic level this week.

“With Christmas this weekend and New Year’s just over a week away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as investors strategize for 2017,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.

Following a sharp rally since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the Dow is up about 14 per cent for the year and the S&P 500 is 11 per cent higher on bets that the economy will benefit from Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.

Economic data scheduled for release includes new home sales for November, which likely advanced 2.1 per cent to 575,000 units after declining 1.9 per cent in October. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

A final reading on consumer sentiment in December is expected to remain unchanged at 98.0.

Oil slipped below $55 a barrel on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on commodities and as higher Libyan output threatened to counter some of the supply cuts planned by OPEC and other producers.

Crude is still trading around its highest since mid-2015, supported by a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-members to lower output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day from Jan. 1.

Brent crude was down 54 cents at $54.51 a barrel, after rising 1.1 per cent on Thursday. It reached $57.89, the highest since July 2015, on Dec. 12. U.S. crude fell 51 cents to $52.44.

“There’s some profit-taking after the last session’s gains. Oil prices are also weaker due to the stronger dollar,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

Also weighing on oil was a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks reported on Wednesday in the government’s weekly supply report - and the prospect of sales beginning in January of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

“Crude failed to maintain gains this week following the unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpiles, which revived the oversupply concerns,” said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst with FXTM.

“With some anxieties still lingering over the compliance side of the unexpected cut agreement, oil could end up extremely volatile with losses expected if production fails to decline.”

While major OPEC producers including Saudi Arabia and Iraq have told customers that supply will be cut in line with the OPEC deal, Libya and Nigeria are exempt because conflict has already curbed their output.

Libya’s National Oil Corp hopes to add 270,000 bpd to national production over the next three months after announcing on Tuesday the reopening of pipelines leading from two major fields, Sharara and El Feel.

Nonetheless, efforts to restore Libyan output since the North African country’s 2011 uprising have been repeatedly stymied and political splits still present a risk to the plan.

The volume of extra oil reaching the market from the SPR could be sizeable. Consultancy Poten & Partners said on Thursday the reserve could be drawn down by some 190 million barrels between 2017 and 2025 if all planned sales went ahead.

The U.S. dollar index steadied on Friday not far below a 14-year peak of 103.65 reached earlier this week.

A firmer dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities including oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

